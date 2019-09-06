Thank you for profiling the candidates who are running to represent the South River District on the Augusta Board of Supervisors.

In your wright-up on James Kindig you could have mention that at the Republican Mass Meeting he failed to get a majotity and was defeated by Steve Morelli.

It is my understanding that both candidated agreed to back the winner.

Malcolm Underwood

Stuarts Draft

