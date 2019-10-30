In the past few months, Augusta County has had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the views and agendas of the candidates for the Clerk of Court. It is crucial that we select the candidate who is most capable of handling the responsibilities of the position. Steve Landes is that individual.
While two candidates in the race identify themselves as retired and two have limited experience handling small segments of the Clerk’s role, Landes is the only candidate with the diverse yet extensive experience needed to do the job. With his leadership, business, and government experience including serving as Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, he is the only person in the race I trust to manage the $5 million annual budget of the Clerk’s office. The salary may be high, but so should our expectations for the next clerk.
Vote Landes for Clerk!
Laura Doyle
Greenville
