Recently I read some news reports about an advisory committee that Del. Steve Landes is proposing for the Clerk of Circuit Court, if he is elected as Augusta County’s next Clerk of Court. Not only was I impressed with the idea of an elected official seeking input and advice from the citizens, but the various groups and individuals Steve is working to include in the group.
The advisory committee Steve Landes is proposing would include representatives from the Augusta County Historical Society, the Augusta County Genealogical Society, the Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, the Augusta County Bar Association, and along with these groups’ citizens from Augusta County. It was also great to see that former Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court John Davis, has agreed to serve as the advisory committee’s chairman, and that Mr. Davis is supporting Steve Landes to be Clerk of Court.
It is refreshing to see a candidate seek input from citizens like you and me. With Mr. Davis’ over 30 years of experience in the Clerk’s Office to advise Steve we cannot go wrong. That’s why I will be joining former Clerk of Circuit Court John Davis and support Steve Landes for Augusta County Clerk of Court on Nov. 5.
Mary Jean Garber
Weyers Cave
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.