We support Steve Landes' candidacy for Clerk of Circuit Court in Augusta County. Steve respects those with whom he interacts and is a collaborative problem solver.
As our Delegate he has worked with, or has knowledge of, most Augusta County government entities and has vast experience with all areas of Augusta county, its people, its history, and its future possibilities.
We are impressed by the goals he has presented to make the clerk's office more accessible and efficient.
We have known Steve as a close neighbor, fellow church member and valued civic leader. An able volunteer, he, his wife and son participate in mission church projects. Steve values family life and involvement in the community.
His record of service to Augusta County and his proven integrity has earned our trust and our vote. Please join us in voting for Steve Landes on Nov. 5.
Jerry and Patsy Shreckhise
Weyers Cave
