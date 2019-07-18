In this increasing childish display of, “he said, she said, something mean to me” electronic yelling, might I suggest a parenting technique: “Tell me what he/she said and I’ll determine if it was inappropriate.”
I recently read an article in the New York Times that actually quoted two tweets and declared them “racist”. I read the tweets and failed to draw the same conclusion. Maybe I am clueless and, assuming that is true, would it not be smart to explain how/why the NYT reached their conclusion? Failure to explain “how/why” suggests bias, just plain laziness or arrogance. In short: Do not tell me what to think. Give me the facts and tell me why you think what you do. It is also important to remember that this is a free country and the right to free speech is protected by the Constitution. My Momma always told me, “Sticks and stones will break your bones, but words will never hurt you (unless you let them)”.
With this in mind, I offer the following advice when someone says something you consider hurtful/mean/offensive/vulgar: Grow Up, consider the source, publicize the comment and author so others can consider the source and, finally, be better than your abuser.
To the Media: Be Adult, do not publish any “tweet” story without quoting the tweet and the reasons to support your comments. It will increase the paper’s credibility and educate the public; noble goals in these times. To paraphrase Twain …“It will gratify some and astonish the rest”.
John S. R. Lawrence
Waynesboro