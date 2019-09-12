This letter is in reference to the front page article, “UVA Health vows changes after report on debt collection" (Sept. 11, The News Virginian).

Despite the avowed policy change, I do not buy UVa President Jim Ryan’s comments. It seems to me this is but another glaring example of an organization sorry for being caught, not sorry for the abundantly clear lack of compassion.

Isn’t one part of the Hippocratic Oath: do no harm?

Matt Olcott

Fort Defiance

