This letter concerns the shear greediness of the state of Virginia.
To the English majors and hardcore grammarians reading this, I wrote "shear" instead of its homophone, "sheer" by design.
About a week ago a newspaper article mentioned that Virginia would send a one-time tax abatement (not refund) of $110 per taxpayer. Being married, my wife and I got $220 in the mail on Oct. 1. Well, if the Commonwealth had simply aligned its state income tax policy to the federal government's tax policy, our Virginia taxes would have been overpaid by $1,196.00.
Pray tell, what happened to the other 976 phantom tax dollars we "contributed" in 2018?
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.