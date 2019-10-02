This letter concerns the shear greediness of the state of Virginia.

To the English majors and hardcore grammarians reading this, I wrote "shear" instead of its homophone, "sheer" by design.

About a week ago a newspaper article mentioned that Virginia would send a one-time tax abatement (not refund) of $110 per taxpayer. Being married, my wife and I got $220 in the mail on Oct. 1. Well, if the Commonwealth had simply aligned its state income tax policy to the federal government's tax policy, our Virginia taxes would have been overpaid by $1,196.00.

Pray tell, what happened to the other 976 phantom tax dollars we "contributed" in 2018?

Matt Olcott

Fort Defiance

