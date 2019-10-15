Voters, if you want a strong individual in Richmond who will support your needs, then I urge you to vote for John Avoli.
He was the director of the Frontier Culture Museum and it prospered under his supervision. Someone with that ability is what we need in Richmond in the legislature. John is also a very personable individual. I urge you to vote for him.
I would also like to let the voters of Augusta know that you have an excellent candidate for sheriff and that is Neal Kester.
I have known Neal for several years and he is an honest, hard working, capable individual. Neal is a fine Christian man who is honest and loyal. He will make a fine sheriff.
I would like for the voters in Augusta County to vote for Scott Seaton who is running for the position of supervisor and Steve Landes who is running for the position of clerk of the court.
I have known Scott Seaton, both personally and professionally, for several years. If you want to have a smooth running government in the county and at the same time keep your taxes low, Scott is your man. He is a smart, capable individual upon whom you can rely. He is interested in the people and will always strive to see that their needs are met.
Steve Landes has been in the state legislation for a long time and I have known him for over 20 years. If Steve tells you he will do something, you can rest assured that it will be done. He is capable and loyal and will make a fine clerk of the court.
Joyce Key Gibson
Waynesboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.