Four years ago, I joined many others in support of Donald Smith as Augusta County Sheriff. With no support from either political party, Smith was running to be the people’s sheriff, not a political party’s sheriff. He was running to serve and protect all citizens of Augusta County no matter their political stripe, no matter their background.
With a servant’s heart and a dedication to the community where he grew up, he worked hard to earn every vote he possibly could. He didn’t take anyone or anything for granted. It didn’t surprise me in the least when he decisively won the race.
Since taking office, Smith has applied that same heart and strong work ethic to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also applied quite a few other attributes that frankly were missing from the office, such as honesty and transparency. Let’s not forget the mess Smith inherited from the old regime. To that end, he has made transparency and communicating with the community a priority, including the creation and use of a Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to keep the public informed.
But, a bigger example of Smith’s honesty and transparency was revealed days ago when Smith learned that his office missed an accreditation bid. Smith released a statement on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page alerting the press and the public about this without even allowing 24 hours to lapse. He didn’t try to hide it or make excuses for it. He took responsibility for the office falling short of the accreditation even though the problem was really a carryover from his predecessor. He launched an internal investigation that is underway, he has already implemented new procedures to remedy the issue, and he stated they would continue to pursue to have the agency accredited. Friends, this is what true leadership looks like. It’s being responsible, accountable and always striving to improve.
I’m a lifelong Republican, but party politics has no place in this race. I want a sheriff who is honest, hardworking, responsible, accountable and dedicated to serving and protecting life and limb in Augusta County. Thank goodness we already have that kind of leadership and character in Donald Smith. Please join me in re-electing Donald Smith to another term on Nov. 5.
Jim Hinton
Staunton
