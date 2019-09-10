The editorial cartoon on Sept. 8 was rather disingenuous.
If Wal-Mart is so concerned about society and violence than I must question the motives and rationalizations of CEO McMillion and the board of directors. Apparently they support drunk driver violence, tobacco violence, and enviormental violence by selling beer and wine, tobacco and Round Up in their stores.
Apparently WalMart executives are only woke when it is PR stunt.
Jim Kiser
Waynesboro
