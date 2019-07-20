The Waynesboro Democrats have collaborated with the Red Cross to host a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 1. It will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Democratic Headquarters in Willow Oak Plaza at 901 West Broad Street.
The Red Cross recently put out a statement that they are facing a massive blood shortage. They often see a decrease in donations during the summer time because people go on vacation and are traveling but summer is also the highest need for blood donations. With the recent closing of the Waynesboro Blood Donation center in the Wal-Mart plaza, it is so important that folks who can donate, attend community blood drives so we can help ensure that people who need blood can get it when they need it. Blood transfusions are needed for folks who have survived an accident, who are giving birth, undergoing surgery and/or cancer treatments and for hemophiliac treatment. Only about 40 percent of Americans are eligible to donate blood and of those, only about 10 percent donate on a regular basis.
You never know when it will be you or a loved one who needs blood so please make plans to donate on Aug. 1. Make sure during the day, before donating, you are drinking lots of fluids and eating a good, iron-rich meal.
Red Cross suggests logging onto their website and pre-registering to streamline donation day. Complete pre-registration at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass
We hope to see you all Thursday, Aug. 1. We welcome and invite everyone in the community, regardless of political affiliation. This event is non-political and is strictly a blood drive.
Thank you,
Jennifer Lewis
Vice Chair
Waynesboro Democratic Committee