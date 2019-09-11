Election Day is almost upon us. It is everyone's civic duty to go to the polls and vote for the candidate of their choice. Your future will depend on it. You should check out the candidates and find out if they are going to represent you and your views or only the agendas of the party they represent. Go to the headquarters of their party and if literature is available, take it and determine if they are proposing things you want to be subjected to for the next election cycle. Be certain the person you vote for will use intelligent reasoning in the decisions they make.
The City Council of Charlottesville will be on trial this week for making a bad decision, the result of one individual being offended. The council used the power of elected officials to pass a presumably illegal ordinance. An act that may cost the city dearly. An act that has already cost several families dearly. The council could be on trial for supporting demonstrations that led to violence and injury to the participants.
Our constitution provides each of us the right to free speech provided it is not libelous. It provides us also with the right to bear arms. It does not provide us with the right to shoot someone. Nor does it give the people the right to prevent anyone from exercising their constitutional rights. I believe vigilantes are forbidden also. We must be careful that we don't let our emotions prevent us from using good reasoning.
I used to live in Charlottesville and I loved it. Now I would not move back there for any reason except maybe if I had to go to the hospital. I love Waynesboro and the Valley. What a great place to raise a family. We raised five. All but one moved away for work that suited their professions.
I don't believe Waynesboro is a one community city. It is not a white community nor a black community. Waynesboro is a diversified community. I don't believe we need a PAC that’s only agenda is to create a schism in this community. RISE is attempting to do that. Our elected officials hopefully will use sound reasoning in performing their duties. Let us all hope they follow the existing laws and continue to look after the health and welfare of all the citizens of Waynesboro.
William O. Bare Sr.
Stuarts Draft
