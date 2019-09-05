As citizens of Waynesboro, my wife and I would like to give a thumbs up to the Waynesboro Police Department for the recent drug bust in the 1600 block of Fifth Street.
By executing a search warrant they where able to get three drug associated individuals and a quantity of various narcotics off of our streets.
Our citizens really need to realize that Police work is dangerous work.
Everyone should be proud and thankful for the job being done of protecting and serving our city by our police and sheriff departments.
A good idea is next time you encounter someone involved in law enforcement take just a brief second and say thanks. You would be surprised how that would be appreciated.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.