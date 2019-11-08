A recent subscriber to the paper, I'm already getting tired of hearing from Tom McDonald, a clearly angry, bitter and myopic man.

How can he assert the paper's liberal bias when Cal Thomas is a frequent contributor? And then there's the the platform afforded for a particular Judeo/Christian perspective by God's local spokesmen.

Liberal bias? Give me a break.

Marie Maffey

Waynesboro

