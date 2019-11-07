First of all, congratulations to John Avoli for winning the election and becoming our 20th District Delegate. Our voters made the correct choice, thank God.
On the front page of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, newspaper was a picture of Del.-elect Avoli and Waynesboro mayor Terry Short at the Staunton Elks Lodge celebrating the victory along with an article. I guess we should be thankful they at least printed that.
However, this newspaper again has shown its left wing, liberal, bias agenda by choosing not to even give a glimpse of congratulations to the winner, but also took the last two-thirds of the article and devoted it to poor, poor Jennifer Lewis and her crybaby responses. Wah, wah, wah!
What is next? Will the News Virginian have a pity party for her and give out crying towels?
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.