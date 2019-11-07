First of all, congratulations to John Avoli for winning the election and becoming our 20th District Delegate. Our voters made the correct choice, thank God.

On the front page of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, newspaper was a picture of Del.-elect Avoli and Waynesboro mayor Terry Short at the Staunton Elks Lodge celebrating the victory along with an article. I guess we should be thankful they at least printed that.

However, this newspaper again has shown its left wing, liberal, bias agenda by choosing not to even give a glimpse of congratulations to the winner, but also took the last two-thirds of the article and devoted it to poor, poor Jennifer Lewis and her crybaby responses. Wah, wah, wah!

What is next? Will the News Virginian have a pity party for her and give out crying towels?

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments