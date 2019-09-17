Sahar Khodayari died last Monday.
The 29-year-old soccer fanatic walked to the front of Tehran’s Ershad courthouse on Sept. 2, poured gasoline on herself and struck a match. She did this after being told that she might be jailed for six months. Her crime? Attending a soccer match between her favorite team and Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.
Oh, and dressing like a man to do it. The Islamic Republic evidently doesn’t go in for perversions like that, or mixing men and women willy-nilly in public events, or allowing women to attend men’s sporting events. It’s just disgusting, you know.
Ms. Khodayari’s death called attention again to the deadly peculiarities of Iran’s theocratic society in which most relationships, from that between banker and client to that between sports team and fans to that between husband and wives, is regulated by the 1100-year-old Jafa’ri school of Islamic jurisprudence.
Although not as bloodthirsty as some Sunni schools of Sharia law, it relies on coordination among clergy, the government and the courts to govern all aspects of life. This, and very loose language in the Iranian constitution about religion’s role in public life has led to the domination of the courts by very conservative judges and the use of the judicial system to stifle dissent, modernization and reform.
Sahar Khodayari was one of the many thousands of victims of this modern Iranian version of Sharia law.
Self-immolation of one soccer fan is a tragedy. It also points to existential problems in Iranian society, namely corruption of the Iranian judiciary at the hands of the country’s theocratic rulers that has spread death widely and preferentially, striking especially at women, children, dissidents and reformers. Stoning to death for sex outside of marriage; execution for drug trafficking; retribution for acts of murder; all are reasons that since 2009, Iran has annually slain more of its citizens than any other nation save China.
Add to this the extrajudicial killings of journalists, protesters, moderate politicians and even the odd cleric favoring judicial reform and we have a rule of law that abets monsters.
The “age of reason” for girls in Iran is nine; for boys, 15. This gives a patina of legalism to practices like child marriage, though it will not disguise the stench of the practice. It is also one of the reasons Iran executes more children than any other country for which reliable statistics can be developed.
From the arrest and death of Sahar Khodayari to last year’s executions of seven children, this horror show is the product of a small number of ultraconservative clerics and jurists who are strengthening and deepening their stranglehold on the lives of Iran’s people. Movements to reform politics and the judiciary, and to strengthen civil society are dead or dying, their members executed, jailed, silenced or sidelined; we can expect much more of the same.
This matters not only because civilized societies don’t consider self-immolation an appropriate response to encounters with a country’s judicial system, but because the same leaders whose twelfth-century views on social relations forced Ms. Khodayari to take her own life have similar attitudes about us. Do not doubt, when they shout “Death to America”, they’re deadly serious. And it’s not all talk.
Iran’s theocratic cabal pours millions annually into Hamas and Hezbollah. They subsidize Yemen’s Houthi rebellion. They even solicit individual action, as with their recent offer of $100,000 to blow up the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem for “profaning the holy city.” They prop up Assad’s murderous regime in Syria and have again taken to seizing merchant ships in the straits of Hormuz. And when the military action their piracy demands occurs, we may rely on them to shout with indignation, because the righteousness of their cause gives them leave to do as they will, and the world be damned.
This is the government with which Europe is desperate to deal, and to wheedle the United States into dealing with as well. Its response to them has been that of a blackmailer: “free us from sanctions, or we’ll violate your precious treaty further.” This is the government which routinely uses terror and piracy as instruments of foreign policy, openly threatens our ally Israel with nuclear annihilation and promises to destroy our country.
Sahar Khodayari’s death is only an intimation of what Tehran’s mad mullahs wish upon us all, for the effrontery of existing. Food for thought as we discuss an appropriate foreign policy for them, and for the region.
