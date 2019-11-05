As the rising chorus of howls about the “high price of college” and the “free college” solution from Democrat presidential candidates threatens to drown out any reasonable discussion about education in America, here’s a question: what use is a university education?
I mean, get decent grades for 12 years; devote all your free time to community service projects; write an application essay worthy of Anthony Burgess; spend four years or more having your love of country erased by professors who long ago gave up on the place; graduate with a degree in art management and a $50,000 debt your salary as a Starbuck’s barrista is going to take two lifetimes to discharge. Really?
There are alternatives. Although our society has come to believe that a university degree is the only true way to “pursue happiness,” as the Declaration of Independence says, anyone who hasn’t realized that a certified diesel mechanic in a busy shop can earn a six figure salary isn’t paying attention.
Master electricians and plumbers, certified airframe repairers and aero engine mechanics, wind turbine technicians and many other technical jobs are not far behind. In point of fact, it’s entirely possible to earn a comfortable living without attending Vinecovered University, no matter how fervently its boosters insist that the only route to financial security runs through its sclerotic corridors.
Formal “technical” education in the United States began during the industrialization and rapid immigration of the early 20th century; overcrowded classes and need for trained workers caused the growth of training schools for newly-emerging fields of work — plumbing, steelworking, electricians, engine assembly and repair, and the like. Early development copied German “industrial education” schools; the Smith-Hughes Act of 1917 codified the practice and by World War Two we had one of the most highly trained workforces in the world.
Over time we lost interest in technical education. When the “space race” began in 1957 emphasis shifted as we strove to create a nation of rocket scientists; teaching people to wire homes, repair forced-air furnaces and automatic transmissions seemed unworthy of attention or support. “Vocational Tech” schools came to be seen as a lesser educational alternative, the dumping-ground of those unable or unwilling to meet the demands of traditional programs at “real” colleges and universities. The “No Child Left Behind” act of 2001 posed an almost-insurmountable challenge to institutions which had abandoned all but a vestige of academics.
But changes were in the wind. By the early 21st century a new generation of technical academies were developed. From the Minuteman Regional High School in Lexington, Massachusetts to the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Denver, Colorado these new schools combine academic work with technical training that prepares a graduate to move directly into the modern, technical workforce. The latter institution offers a complete auto shop — with vehicles donated by local dealers; an aircraft repair facility with donated aircraft that prepares students for FAA certifications; CAD/CAM; advanced robotics and much more.
It isn’t cheap: the Cherry Creek facility cost $43 million, financed by a special bond issue. It took five years to set up, and is slightly more expensive to run than a normal high school. The principal admits it was a tough sell — to the school board, who had to take a chance on an unusual program; to voters, who had to approve the bond issue; and to parents, most of whom were not enthusiastic about their children being offered an option to the route to success a four-year college diploma supposedly promised. But in the end, reality was powerfully persuasive.
Children aren’t identical. Like adults, they have different faculties, interests and enthusiasms. Not all are suited to an academic life, nor to a decade and a half of classroom work, and to pretend otherwise is to condemn them to a future they will resent, devoid of skills they could use to live a happy and productive life.
Technical education of the type being offered at evolved institutions around the country is one among many solutions we should embrace to assure that students are educated to suit their capacities and needs, in ways that will enrich their futures.
New programs should be developed for the new high schools being built in the Shenandoah valley; linking them to existing and future intensive training at local institutions like blue Ridge Community College would insure growing local businesses a steady supply of highly skilled workers, and would provide those workers with stability, prosperity and a future.
And assure that our power grid remains stable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.