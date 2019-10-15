Cue the angel trumpets. It’s a sign of the Apocalypse when bureaucrats and politicians cooperate to do something right for a change.
As reported in the Virginia Mercury of July 18, an agreement has now been cobbled out among many of Virginia’s universities and the commonwealth’s community colleges to allow the transfer of a certain number of undergraduate credits from the latter to the former if a student chooses to proceed to a four-year course of study after having received an A.B. degree.
The credits in question are for 100- and 200- level courses usually described as “distribution” or “general education” including English; math and introductory sciences, history and other social sciences; and sundry others.
Why is this move, apparently an “inside-baseball” bureaucratic adjustment by educational administrators, so important? Two reasons jump out.
First, access: two-year “community colleges” are ubiquitous in the Commonwealth and most have a relatively low threshold for admission. Class sizes are comparatively small and tend to be offered on schedules more congenial to those who work for a living. Their teaching staff often have real-life experience in addition to academic, and they tend to be more available to students than their university counterparts. These schools represent a real and valuable entry into higher education for those who might not be able to swing the demands of Vinecovered University.
Second, expense. Although there are exceptions, two-year institutions are much less expensive to attend than their four-year counterparts. Average tuition at a four-year school in the Commonwealth is about $9,121, including mandatory fees; for a full-load year of academic courses at a two-year college the cost is half that though they cover the same ground, often with the same materials, courses and, in many cases, academic rigor. This represents significant savings at a time in which student loan debt is rapidly growing past a Trillion dollars.
Two-year colleges are relatively thrifty because there are rarely residence halls and almost never is the athletic department as voracious as at four-year schools. Additionally, administrative staff is modest in size and the “edifice complex” bedeviling, say, George Mason University or Virginia Tech, schools whose mascot might better be the crane, is thankfully absent.
Acceptance of credit earned at other state schools has long been the practice elsewhere. Washington State, Colorado, Texas and several other western states have long embraced credit transfer. In Colorado, 100 and 200-level basic academic courses are constructed using the same guidelines for 2- and 4-year state-funded schools, and are fully transferrable. In Texas 137 state institutions have negotiated the Texas Common Course Numbering System to facilitate transfer of freshman and sophomore level general academic coursework. When students transfer between two participating TCCNS institutions, a course taken at the sending institution transfers as the course carrying the same TCCNS designation at the receiving institution. Following a 2018 report to the State legislature, a similar transfer mechanism was created by law for all public colleges and universities in the state.
The concept is rapidly spreading. As reported in the Sept. 15 edition of the Tampa Bay Times, credit transfer from 2- to 4-year public colleges and universities is considered by educators and officials as a cornerstone of Florida’s efforts to produce quality education at a bargain price. Note the last part: bargain price. The Florida legislature is poised to codify transfers into law, following Texas’ example.
Why has Virginia not taken this step previously? Two reasons might predominate: prestigious four-year schools might want to preserve their patina of exclusivity; if any Tom, Dick or Geraldo can load up on solid basic academic credits at a bargain-basement price, popping into Ivory Tower University for the last half of his academic trajectory, what aspiring academician wouldn’t ask if the value I.T.U. adds to the first two years of coursework is really worth the price. I mean, if Workingman’s Community College can give as good for less, what’s so great about I.T.U.?
Then there’s the money. If the idea gets out that others will provide equal value for half the price, O.M.G., Vinecovered U might have to cut the new administrative palace. Competition frightens a lot of academics because, whether they admit it or not, they realize that cut-rate competitors from Walmart to Amazon to Southwest Airlines actually drive costs down while improving both products and services, and that Praeger University, Khan Academy and the local community college are just another iteration of this model, which mightily empowers the student consumer.
Bravo to Virginia’s legislators, who got there first. Well done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.