When I came to Waynesboro in 1990, one of the first things I noticed while opening my downtown business, was the number of Chinese businessmen walking about the streets snapping photos of everything.
Their interest, I was told, was in the DuPont plant with its 1,500 employees. They were learning how to make Lycra. Within a few months the visiting businessmen were gone.
In 2004 the DuPont plant was sold to Invista, a company owned by the Koch Brothers. At that time the company was down to around 1,000 employees.
In January 2018, with only about 400 employees remaining, the plant was again sold, this time to a Chinese holding company. These changes drew very little attention from the citizens or the local media. We were told that it was just a shift to a new company: status quo.
If all this had happened over a period of just a year or two, Waynesboro citizens would have been outraged at our city’s loss of its biggest private employer. By happening gradually over the last 30 years the decline barely registers on our radar. More than 50,000 plants in the US have met a fate similar to DuPont’s over the last 30 years. Without industry, the outlook for our city and country is grim.
Waynesboro has made adjustments to offset the employment and tax losses. Our location in proximity of the interstates has provided alternate opportunities. We have become the region’s destination for shopping and restaurants.
So how have the adjustments changed things in Waynesboro? It seems most everyone who wants a job has one. Some point out that the city has made progress with infrastructure such as the new water treatment plant, new waste water plant, renovation of the high school, the new health department, the greenway, etc. Of course a few feel we’re still falling short, but all in all things look pretty good in spite of the DuPont loss, right?
Not really. The good paying manufacturing jobs have been replaced with lower paying retail and hospitality jobs that may not cover the cost of living. And many in our community are retired and living on limited fixed incomes. Your grocery bill takes a larger and larger chunk of your social security or pay check; incomes do not keep up with inflation. Over 60% of the children enrolled in Waynesboro schools receive free or reduced-price lunch through a government program for low income families. A significant part of our local city budget goes to social services that help those in need, and that cost increases every year. Many people in the city live from paycheck to paycheck. Our citizens are not actually doing all that well.
When the Waynesboro plant produced Lycra and nylon and sold it to their customers, wealth was created and shared with the employees and the city. We had better schools and more citizen involvement in our community because high paying jobs brought civic-minded, highly-educated and skilled workers who wanted the best for their families. As the Chinese learned to make Lycra and gradually advanced in the industry, they began competing with us and then buying us out.
I am pretty sure I won’t live another 30 years, but unless we make some changes to how we treat our wealth producing industries, the people who do live 30 years from now will be paying a high price for what we have allowed to happen.
