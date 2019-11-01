Ken Wilber argues in his book Integral Spirituality that our worldview moves through stages. There are multiple variations of stages depending on the research, but, for the most part, three become consistent: Egocentric >—< Ethnocentric >—< World-centric.
We’re born into an egocentric worldview. As babies, our central focus is on our own needs. We cry when we’re hungry, cold, and tired. Our inner world revolves around what we need and we cry for someone to get it for us. The emergence of the ego happens here.
At some point, we integrate and start identifying with others. Our needs move outward as much as inward. We start dressing like our peers. We align philosophies with groups (social, youth, church, sports, politics) because our identity is bound up in ethnocentricity.
People can live their entire lives in ethnocentricity. They can identify with a group or multiple groups (church, politics, race, sports teams) and be completely content staying there. The scope of this stage is that their identity is secured by a group mentality.
Wilber argues healthy spirituality can (and must) take you to a third, and more integrated, stage: world-centricity. It is here we realize both our individual selves and our group is a part of something bigger. Richard Rohr calls this the unitive consciousness. Our actions, behaviors, and thoughts are connected to the actions, behaviors, and thoughts of others because we are all a part of the whole.
World travelers get to this stage faster than anyone. They know intrinsically that we all laugh in the same language. When our souls awaken to a connection with others, we integrate into world-centricity.
I really love this concept, but what makes this more than just an intellectual exercise is that I see this progression with biblical characters and scripture itself. Take Peter.
In Mark 14, when Jesus was arrested, Peter denies Jesus three times. He cannot overcome his instinctual egocentric need to protect himself, so he disassociates with the Jesus Movement. He backslides from an ethnocentric mindset to his egocentric state.
Yet, some fifty days later in Acts 4, we find Peter standing on the courthouse steps preaching the resurrection of Christ and leading thousands into the Jesus Movement. Peter, in Acts 4, strongly identifies with his ethnocentricity. He’s deeply connected to his group and his identity is bound up in it. It’s an extension of his egocentricity.
In Acts 10, Peter is summoned to meet with a Centurion in the Italian Cohort: Cornelius. Here, Peter realizes the Jesus Movement goes beyond the Jewish nation and into Gentile territory. In Acts 10:34, Peter even declares, “I truly understand that God shows no partiality.” This is the moment when Peter’s ethnocentricity expands to a world-centric reality.
I really like this framework when wrestling with Faith Formation. All people are (or should be) on a journey of integration. But how best do we do it?
In his podcast Another Name for Everything, Richard Rohr claims we can only move to the next level of consciousness when we learn to “include and transcend.” We must accept the good yet also limiting parts of our current stage in order to transcend to something more holistic.
I interpret this to mean we can’t throw away or disassociate with a stage in order to identify fully in another. We have to “include and transcend.”
If you attempt to abandon your egocentricity in order to replace your identity with that of the group, then you become a vigilante or kamikaze. You replace your own selfhood for the needs of the group.
This transition is not healthy. A flourishing spirituality has a high view (and a disciplined approach) to self-care. In other words, you “include and transcend” your egocentricity into your ethnocentricity. You are still concerned with your own needs, but your world is bigger. You are more conscious to the needs of others and your identity is also affected by the needs of the group.
The same is true when we integrate to world-centricity. We must take the best parts of our group and hold them in tension with the reality that we are also participating in something bigger together. No single ethnocentric group makes up the whole. World-centricity holds comfortably the blessings and limits of your own group while appreciating and associating with the blessings and limits of other groups. This worldview sees ecumenicism and interfaith dialogues not as a threat but as a source of growth. It holds a high affinity for your denominational brand of local church but understands there is more than one way to be a Christ-follower.
It becomes unhealthy (and a pattern of disintegration) when we attempt to dismiss or reject our current worldview in order to replace it with another. This is what Rohr means by “include and transcend.” We must bring forth the beautiful, true, and good from our egocentric and ethnocentric experiences so we can share them with the world; otherwise, we become nothing more than a consumer of worldliness.
Integral spirituality is a framework in which we bring forth our reason, understanding, experiences, and traditions in order to share them with the world realizing what we have to offer matters equally to what “they” have to offer. Together, we rise in a unitive consciousness that integrates us all towards God (the exact goal of Faith Formation).
