Last Sunday and Monday, I travelled to Orkney Springs to the Shrine Mont Episcopal Retreat Center with nine other pastor colleagues from Waynesboro.
It was a time that gave me great hope, and joy, and purpose, because it recalled for me the vision God’s Word has for the Church and for the world —people united in the love of Jesus Christ, blessed to share the Good News of that love with each other, and in our community.
In our group were Baptist, Church of God in Christ, Episcopal, Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, Roman Catholic and Seventh Day Adventist. There were Mainline, Evangelical and Pentecostal. There were male and female. There were African descent, Caucasian and Filipino. It is our hope that in the near future, we can further reflect the diversity of Christ’s Church and our community in our fellowship.
I can tell you the importance of my colleagues and the congregations they serve to me. We were able to engage in mutual consolation: to bear one another’s burdens, to share joys, sorrows and concerns in mutual trust. I hope that in your practice of faith, it involves this same sign of being Church, being able to be open and honest and trusting with one another: no need to put on airs, to hide the hurts or the struggles one has for the sake of appearances. There’s too much of that in the Church.
I’m thankful for colleagues through whom I can see Jesus, who loved all who crossed his path. That love of Jesus sometimes confronted or challenged those who came into Jesus’ presence, but always for the sake of reconciliation, and invitation to follow where Jesus leads.
And I’m thankful that we have a commitment to one another to hold up our unity in Christ as Christ asks us to — over the ways that other labels like Mainline, Evangelical, Pentecostal or even our denominational differences can keep us apart.
I’m also thankful that our unity reaches across lines of race. There is a commitment to a true equality of one another as people of God, holding up our cultural identities as a blessing, not as something to set aside.
I also appreciate the opportunities we have to share in ministry and service together. There are multiple opportunities to worship, to study together, to watch a movie at the Wayne in order to think about our faith, and to serve: to help feed the hungry around the world, to work together through Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) and soon, hopefully, to work together to build and repair homes in our community, among many other ways.
In a news source like the News Virginian where you can read quite enough of what’s wrong in this world and community, I am grateful to stand together for our witness to Jesus Christ, to support one another, and to encourage the congregations we serve to work together and welcome the community around us.
I look forward to what God has in mind not only for my nine colleagues and our congregations, but for Waynesboro, Augusta, and all that God has created and provided for us all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.