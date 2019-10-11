With a little less than a month to go before Virginians head to the polls to decide who will represent us in Richmond, I ask you to consider who has worked for your vote and who expects your vote.
Those ubiquitous campaign signs have just started popping up in earnest it might seem but, in fact, some candidates have been out for months knocking on doors to get to know their constituents.
For months, Jennifer Lewis and Jennifer Kitchen have asked people, “What matters to you?” I have had the opportunity to canvass and work with both candidates on multiple occasions and what is abundantly apparent is their desire to know the people they want to represent and the drive to take these issues to Richmond.
They ask tough questions and get sometimes heart-breaking, sometimes inspiring stories. Stories of how the current system is not working for a lot of people right here in the Valley, how we are failing our children, our elderly, our workers, our environment. They also get stories of the pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps toughness that is so often found in our communities. Unfortunately, the opportunities that were afforded previous generations are waning.
Jennifer Lewis, running for Delegate, is a full-time mental health worker. As a dedicated mental community activist and environmental advocate, as well as a force to be reckoned with, she understands the needs of House District 20 and has solutions to meet them. She is not afraid of hard work and I think you would be hard-pressed to find a more empathetic and dedicated representative. Every day she is out meeting members of our community. This is after a full 40 hour work week. I have seen her come into the office exhausted to pick up literature and signs, and return hours later, completely transformed by the conversations she has had and the people she has met.
In District 25, you may have had the pleasure of meeting Jennifer Kitchen, an Augusta County native who is deeply committed to improving the lives of rural Virginians and making sure they have a voice in our Capital. A community organizer and activist, she advocates rural broadband to create new, viable economic opportunities, healthcare as a human right, and a living wage.
Both of these candidates are out every single day earning votes. When there is a community event, they are there — find them at fairs, community conversations, and, if you happen to be home, hopefully at your front door. Both Kitchen and Lewis pledged to neither seek nor accept corporate donations, signaling their commitment to representing the values of the people, not special interests and corporations.
At the recent RISE debate, both were on the panel to discuss issues effecting the black community and, by extension, the community at large. Neither of their counterparts bothered to show up to listen, learn, and explore opportunities to improve lives. If they aren’t showing up now, what makes us think they will show up in Richmond?
As we are rounding the corner on the upcoming election, I urge you to consider who is working for your vote and who expects you to give it to them. Both Jennifer Lewis and Jennifer Kitchen have been out for months working to get to know you and the issues they can bring to the table when they are elected.
This is not a game for either of them.
This is a chance to make the voices of real Virginians known in Richmond. A chance to help our communities grown and thrive.
