Readers of last week’s column were befuddled to learn Staunton’s City Council had rejected Augusta County’s 2017 request to rebuild its Courthouse in Staunton. They recalled Council’s opposition to the 2016 Referendum’s goal to move the Courthouse to Verona. The Sunday before the vote Mayor Dull’s letter to the editor was published with its call to reject the move. Why then turn down what you want?
The Augusta Board sought a positive path forward. That meant: staying in Staunton, revitalizing the venerable Courthouse into a new standard for another century, and reducing the tax outlay. In contracting with a local architectural firm (Lineage of Verona) they found success.
Lineage’s proposal to modernize and enlarge the 1901 structure reduced the proposed cost by $5.5 million. The Supervisors felt they were offering a win for everyone.
Augusta County residents would, however, have some continuing deficiencies. Instead of the convenience of the County Complex, it meant forever having the challenges of navigating Staunton’s downtown. And the annoyance of ever increasing parking fees and ever vigilant meter monitors.
Transporting prisoners from the Verona jail, to a Staunton Court, would remain more costly and less secure.
And rather than Augusta taxpayers, Staunton residents would be the beneficiary of the $39 million County investment maintaining scores of jobs and thousands of annual visitors for its downtown.
But to make the Courthouse large enough; more property was needed. Council was sent the proposal for input. Instead of a collegial response the Board received a preachy scold from the mayor:
“And finally, I would be remiss if I did not state that the City will never agree to tear down, or permit others to tear down, the City’s protected historic landmarks and structures, nor would the City disregard its own laws and procedures, including the superseding of the Historic Preservation Commission, to allow anyone to demolish protected historic buildings in the City. Such precedent-setting actions would not align with the City’s values and the Council’s vision for the City. My fellow Council members and I treasure and celebrate Staunton’s uniquely historic character. To be a participant in, or enabler of, its destruction would be a breach of their moral philosophy.”
The Board was not seeking to be “precedent-setting,” an earlier Council had already done that. The Supervisors were simply asking for the same allowances Staunton sought, when choosing to similarly renovate and enlarge the faltering Stonewall Jackson Hotel.
At that time, to secure a $2 million tax credit, the City needed the approval of the National Park Service. The Park Service had rejected Staunton’s plan to remove certain historically designated townhouses, from Staunton’s own Beverley Historic District, so as to (wait for it) demolish them.
And when the Park Service wanted to protect history from destruction, City Council enlisted Sens. John Warner, George Allen and Conrad Burns, as well as Rep. Bob Goodlatte, for intercession.
Instead of the protection of unflinching moral certainty, the inconvenient historic structure came down, the Stonewall prevailed.
While Staunton doubled down and fought for their $2 million; our Supervisors folded their hand, relenting to the hypocrisy and bad faith of City Council’s supposed high mindedness.
The terms of surrender are complex and costly: renovate the moth-balled Beverley Manor Elementary School (to house court services during construction), demolish and landfill the existing General District Courts Building, build the new Courthouse in a floodplain and repurpose the old Courthouse into an office building.
The cost of the temporary facility, the asset loss and demolition costs in losing the District Court Building are significant. But in choosing to build in a floodplain, in Staunton’s Historic District, is to opt for a century of strident micromanagement and expensive compliance.
Constructing a Courthouse astride Lewis Creek is an unnecessary environmental risk and a costly waste for flood-proofing. The creek prevents a basement, the Historic District’s height limitations prevent a fourth floor.
By complying, rather than balking at Council’s demands, the Supervisors have accepted a near doubling of cost as compared to Lineage’s work. It is also $30 million more expensive than building in Verona.
The people deserve another bite of this apple. But this time they will know better than to believe the Staunton advocacy groups.
Even if the vote is not until 2026, waiting will be worth it. Every dollar wasted in tribute to Staunton’s intransigence is a dollar out of taxpayer pockets or a dollar less for schools, roads or emergency services.
I think Augusta residents still treasure and celebrate a “waste not, want not” moral philosophy. Let’s ask them.