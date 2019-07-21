Christians have the greatest message in history, yet the vast majority of Christians fail to spread it.
Christians founded the greatest, most powerful country in history, yet they fail to protect it. Christians have allowed themselves to be distracted from two hugely important aspects of what it means to be Christian.
Since this is a political column, readers may wonder what Christianity has to do with politics. That’s the point. Secular voices have effectively marginalized the voice of the church by convincing Christians that their message of God’s redemption should be kept separate from everyday life.
Americans by the millions are being taught that religion has nothing to do with reality. Granted that is a lie, but most people who claim to be Christians do precious little to counter the lie. Instead, our children in all grades of school and especially in college, which is infested with liberal professors, are indoctrinated with the lie that there are no absolutes, there is no God, and that even if He does exist, He has nothing to say about how we run our country.
And in the face of those lies, Christians remain silent. And that is why so many millennials give credence to the idiocy of socialists such as Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They even vote many of them into office.
And let me clarify that Christians make up a huge percentage of the military. They serve diligently and often in life-threatening situations to protect our country from foreign enemies. But when domestic enemies attack our founding principles as well as the foundation of our laws — our Constitution — in every possible way, both overtly and covertly, the Christians at home seem to look the other way because Christians remain silent.
In biblical days, the elders of the cities would sit in the gate of the city, which was generally a gated passageway between two walls. As they sat, not only would they determine who was allowed to enter their city, but they would also serve as witnesses to business agreements and as arbiters of disagreements. They were the governing body and the justice system of their time.
Today Christians, as “elders” of the country, have left the “gate” and allowed others — who do not possess the wisdom that comes from knowing God’s absolute truth — who because of their socialist education don’t even believe it exists — to make those decisions for them. Socialists are out to destroy the moral fiber of our country, and Christians remain silent.
Many Christians are distracted by the details of building their lives, and they assume that the foundation on which they build those lives is firm and can withstand any attack.
That is not the case.
The foundation of our liberties is undergoing massive attacks by those who don’t believe in what has made America great and/or don’t want us to be a great country due to their ignorance or malice. Many other Christians are aware of the problems, but they don’t know how to respond in a way that allows their voices to again be heard “in the gate.”
In response to that need, a group of individuals have come together to form the Statesman Project with the goal of helping Christians once again take their rightful place in the fabric of our country. They are hosting an “Elders at the Gates” seminar on Saturday. And this is not a bunch of crusty, old, white, conservative men. The featured speakers are Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dennis Peacocke.
Dr. King is a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives, a former senior fellow at the Alexis de Tocqueville Institution (a conservative Washington, D.C., think tank), and a Fox News contributor. She became a Christian in 1983 and is a pro-life activist. She considers abortion to be a form of racial discrimination. She is one of the most prominent black figures in the American religious right.
Dennis Peacocke was involved in the civil rights and free speech movements during the 1960s while he earned a political science degree from the University of California-Berkeley. Then in 1968, he became a Christian. He combined his concerns for social justice with the Bible and is internationally respected for his unique way of applying biblical solutions to the many challenges facing families, churches, business, and government.
The seminar begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. The meeting is hosted at Victory Worship Center, 200 Hammond Lane in Staunton. Further information can be obtained from Travis Witt at traviswitt@usa.com.
Christians have for too long “dropped the ball” when it comes to Christ’s impact on our country. It’s long past time for Christians to pick it up again.