At the “Whistleblower” hearings last week, Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, explained why Democrats want to impeach the president. Nunes noted that Democrats “don’t want answers; they want a public spectacle.” He added that “there are numerous examples of Democrats doing the exact same thing” that they accuse the President of doing. Nunes asked why Democrats are so eager to impeach the President when in just a year they will have a chance to get him out of office in an election. He answered his own question with a quote from one of the first Democratic congressmen to call for Trump’s impeachment who said, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach the President, he will get reelected.”
More than just Republicans have had enough of Democratic duplicity. Last year, a liberal homosexual from New York City named Brandon Straka had had enough of the lies and deceit coming from Democratic Party leadership, so he walked away from the Democratic Party. He explains on his webpage, www.WalkAwayCampaign.com, that he was walking away “from the lies, the false narratives, the fake news, the race-baiting, the victim narrative, the violence, the vandalism, the vitriol.” At the bottom of his home page is the video he recorded that, intentionally or not, sparked a movement. The key phrase from his video is “we reject hate.”
Hundreds of YouTube videos exist from other liberals who have joined the WalkAway Campaign. Thousands of testimonies appear on Straka’s Facebook page #WalkAway. These stories come from all types of people: Jews, Christians, gays, MBAs and Ph.D.s, single mothers, teenage mothers, welfare mothers, Hispanics, people of color, New Yorkers, Nebraskans, moderate liberals, social workers, veterans, lifelong Democrats, at least one Obama White House intern, and more, but they all express a common theme. A few examples appear below:
“I have decided not to vote for Democrats ever again. It was the relentless attacks on Trump supporters. Democrats were so abusive of Trump supporters that I thought I would do some research to find out who his supporters were and why they supported him. They were nice people, smart, kind, loving, extremely well informed. They were actually making arguments. They weren’t name calling – which is not an argument. You can be intelligent but not wise. I was so embarrassed that I had not been wise.”
“I don’t recognize the Democratic Party anymore. It doesn’t represent me anymore. The lies the media will tell. Enough is enough.”
“They say they care about children at the border, but they are okay with abortion even though it’s been proven that unborn children feel pain. Both Parties need a lot of work, but right now the Democratic Party has a whole lot more it needs to work on.”
“I walked out of one closet and into another,” said a young lesbian who had to hide that she was a conservative because she would not be accepted by her liberal, homosexual community. “Then I found that conservatives would accept me.”
“The Democratic Party, the whole rise of the liberal thing, does not match my Christian values at all. And not just my Christian values, but they were moving away from common sense. I’m a single teenage mother, but I don’t see how they can scream about how I am oppressed. I’m not.”
“I’m a gay Jew, and the Democrats don’t take antisemitism seriously. They’ve brought in some of the most anti-Israel politicians imaginable – aided and abetted by a spineless Democrat Party. Democrats don’t care. I have come to despise the Democrats’ policy of identity politics. The concept that our problems are always someone else’s fault flies in the face of reality and is opposite of everything that America stands for.”
These liberals did their own research to find the truth. They recognize that the Democratic Party is nothing like it was when Democrat John Kennedy was President. In fact, the most famous statement from his inaugural address, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country,” is the antithesis of modern Democratic ideology. Other liberals would do well to look beyond the smokescreen of lies that hides the Democratic leadership’s failed ideological claptrap, which is designed to divide the country for private political gain.
Conservatives need to welcome WalkAway liberals into a community focused on solving the problems of America. The animosity between the Democratic and Republican parties prevents them from working together. Perhaps ordinary Americans, liberals and conservatives, by looking at the truth, can make progress toward creating a better America if we will just treat each other with the respect due to reasonable people.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com. His column is published every other Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.