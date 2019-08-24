Dear Young Person:
This world you are living in is a terrible place. From the moment that Adam disobeyed a direct command from God in the paradise of Eden, things have been falling apart.
Because of that one act of rebellion, sin has entered the world, and we’ve been groaning under its curse ever since. Nature groans under the curse of sin in the form of horrific natural disasters like hurricanes and fires that take our homes, businesses and, sometimes, our lives. Humanity groans under the curse of sin in many ways: our bodies ache, our minds cry out and even the best of our relationships are marked by conflict.
Worse, man’s heart is naturally wicked; he does what he has determined is good in his own eyes, not in God’s.
Yes, this world is a terrible place marked by suffering, tragedy and injustice. Because the world is under this curse, we have unthinkable violence being perpetrated night after night in our cities and unspeakable mass murders being carried out in our suburbs. We have people who hate others because of their skin color, people who oppress the poor because of their greediness and people who end unborn baby’s lives because doing so somehow makes their lives easier.
This world is filled with broken people who gobble pills to fight their crushing depression, wicked people who exploit children and women to satisfy their disgusting perversions and selfish people who betray their spouses to indulge in their adulterous desires.
Young person, statistically speaking, there is a good chance that you have been the victim of bullying by a classmate and/or some form of abuse by an adult that you once trusted. Most likely, you have seen pornographic issues online that promote the objectification of women, images which will stay with you for the rest of your life. Chances are you have lost someone you greatly loved. You have seen that life can be hard, cruel and very unfair.
I want to tell you, though, young person, that the world you are living in is also a wonderful place. God created a perfect world, and even though sin has marred it greatly, it hasn’t infected it completely. We still have glorious sunsets and sunrises, awe-inspiring mountains and beaches, and gentle spring breezes and stunning autumn colors that remind us of God’s creativity. We have still been given by God the capacity to enjoy a medium-rare steak, a moving jazz performance and an evening on the patio with good friends. We can still experience God’s wonder in the miracle of a newborn baby, the vastness of the Grand Canyon and the beauty of a snow-covered field. God is good, and His goodness is everywhere we look, despite the awfulness of sin and its effects on this world.
It is true that man’s heart is naturally wicked, but God often supernaturally works through that same wicked man. All people were made in God’s image, and while that image has been greatly damaged by sin, all people still retain some of that image. That’s why even a person who doesn’t consciously acknowledge his Creator is still able to do good things. This world is a wonderful place filled with imperfect people who sacrifice their own best interests to bless their families, flawed people who love their not-so-easy-to-love neighbors to maintain peace and messed up people who protect those around them who aren’t able to look out for themselves.
Young person, Let me challenge you to acknowledge all of the bad in this world, but to keep your focus on all of the good. In a world of too much darkness, be a light.
And know that while you must live in this world for a few years, this world isn’t what you were created for in the long run anyway. Paul said that “the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us” (Romans 8:18). That glory is an eternity with Jesus for all who have received Him, living in a renewed world that will have no more of the awfulness I just talked to you about. It will all be gone- ALL of it! So, enjoy this life the best that you can while looking upward at the One who knows all, controls all and reigns above all. It is our hope in Him that makes this life worth living, despite the fact that it is far from perfect.