My good friend Pastor Terrance Williams preached a wonderful message at my church a couple Sunday nights ago on 2 Timothy 2:15, which reads, “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.”
Pastor Terrance’s emphasis was on the necessity of each Christian to “rightly handle the word of truth,” to know what the Bible says and how to apply it to his or her life. Each Christian. Every Christian. Not just pastors. Not just Sunday school teachers. Not just the super-spiritual Christians. Each Christian. Every Christian.
I’d like to expand upon some of what we learned in that message for my column today.
In that message, we were reminded that our spiritual lives are our own responsibility, not our pastor’s. Now we know that God has promised us in 1 Thessalonians 5 that He is the one who sanctifies us — we cannot do anything by our own efforts to set ourselves apart for His service or to make ourselves look more like Jesus.
In Romans 8, Paul promised us that God Himself is conforming all His elect children into the image of Christ- that’s HIS working, not ours. Even so, it is our responsibility to do our part, to study God’s Word, to pray, to gather with other believers regularly, to teach our kids about Jesus, to obey the commands found in Scripture. Being transformed into the likeness of Christ, therefore, is a work of God that He does in us as we submit to Him and walk in the Spirit.
Unfortunately, much of today’s church culture fails to require this of modern-day Christians. Too many churches today have become places that allow for gross spiritual laziness, providing a climate where a person can come “be spoon-fed” a few truths of God an hour each week and then leave, not having been challenged or changed for the glory of God.
These churches throw a pastor and a worship band on stage that can really draw a crowd, but they fail at transforming the people in that crowd into followers of Jesus Christ. These churches reinforce the idea that little is required or expected of the average Christian, even though the Bible says otherwise.
It’s not only “bad churches,” however, that suffer from this affliction. Many churches that are led by Bible-preaching, Gospel-teaching, people-reaching men of God also suffer from having too many people who want the pastor to feed them each week, but who do not hunger for the Word of God themselves as the week progresses.
These churchgoers have a pastor who preaches clearly and boldly, and they love what he preaches, even to the point of believing that what he says is true, yet their desire for God stops when the service is over. They leave, telling the pastor, “Good sermon!” and then head to their cars, where their Bibles will sit untouched until next Sunday.
A baby that eats once a week will not grow. In fact, in most cases he will eventually die. Same with the baby that eats only twice a week, or three times. We understand this rule in the physical realm, and most of us have no problem feeding ourselves the food that is necessary to grow bigger and stronger.
Somehow, though, we miss this important part of our spiritual lives. We remain ignorant of the Word, citing the same couple Bible passages over and over because we know no others. We remain stale in our walk with the Lord, because those inspiring words we heard Sunday are drowned out by other voices as the week goes on.
The average Christian can retell a few Old Testament Bible stories, recall a few out-of-context Bible verses and know just enough Christianese to get by from week to week. Because of his lack of spiritual hardiness, he will have little impact for the Lord on his co-workers, on his neighbors and, tragically, on his kids.
Folks, I’m with Pastor Terrance on this one (as I usually am). Our churches and pastors are gifts from God to assist us in our spiritual growth, but it is up to us, in the strength of the Lord, to learn more, know more and share more with others. We are to “rightly handle the word of truth,” so that we can “present ourselves to God as one approved, with no need to be ashamed.”
Our pastors can’t do that for us.