Want phone calls, text messages, emails and hand-written letters that both encourage you to “keep doing the Lord’s work,” and, “go to hell,” all in the same week? Just write an opinion piece in the News-Virginian providing a few basic facts about Planned Parenthood’s targeting of minorities. That’ll do it, I promise.
One of my fans told me in a letter this week that the only positive about his/her oncoming blindness (I don’t know if the letter writer was male or female since the letter came anonymously) is the fact that he/she won’t have to read my column anymore. If that man/woman happens to be reading my column today, let me suggest he/she stops reading it now, even before his/her eyesight completely fails — I’m not worth the eyestrain or the mental anguish!
As clever as the “God can see you, even if I can’t” conclusion to that little note was, and, yes, I did chuckle a couple times reading it, I can’t help but feel terribly sorry for a person who is not only going blind physically, but also demonstrates evidence of spiritual blindness as well.
Let me start by saying that a person is not spiritually handicapped simply for disagreeing with me. I am a flawed human being, like everyone else, and most certainly I get it wrong at times. Disagreeing with an imperfect pastor does not make a person less in touch with God. That said, I’d have to ask what it is about last week’s piece (“Like the KKK…,” July 27, 2019) that would stir a person to write an anonymous letter, accusing me of “spreading hate” and urging me to “pray for my soul.” If you look carefully at what I wrote, you’ll see that I used most of my words in last week’s column to blast the KKK for being a racist hate group and to encourage the Waynesboro City Council to say so. Surely, it is not for those things that I am being scolded.
I then went on to provide three or four facts that demonstrate a racial prejudice against minorities by Planned Parenthood, as well as a couple quotes from Planned Parenthood’s founder. Those facts were given to show how a person denouncing the KKK for its blatant racism should also stand against Planned Parenthood’s blatant racism. I have to wonder if I’d been met with the same angry response if I’d provided facts about a Christian organization founded by a known racist that targeted black communities in such a way. I doubt it.
Here’s why. Though I did not once argue against abortion last week, the reality of it is that some see what I said about Planned Parenthood as a political statement or an attack on their personal rights to abortion, instead of the spiritual issue that it is. They are willing to ignore what that organization is doing to the black population in order to protect a woman’s right to choose to do what she wants with the body living inside her.
Let me share a few more facts, taken from the Wall Street Journal’s “Let’s Talk about Black Abortion Rates,” July 10, 2018. In the 1960’s and 1970’s, civil rights leaders like Fanny Lou Hamer and Whitney Young publicly condemned abortion. Why? They saw it as genocide against their race. Jesse Jackson called abortion “murder” many times before changing his stance in order to gain support from the Democrat party.
While polls from that era showed that blacks were less likely to support abortion than whites, polls taken today show that blacks now support abortion more than whites or Hispanics. Worse, many more black babies are aborted in New York City every year than are born.
Conversely, the opposite is true of white and Hispanic babies.
While we can point to a variety of reasons for this shift, the fact that Planned Parenthood puts over 75% of its facilities in minority neighborhoods certainly stands out as one major reason. It’s tragic. I ask again, why would smart, caring people who stand against racism in every other arena of life still defend the leader in the abortion industry, Planned Parenthood, when facts show that organization is guilty of race-based profiling and targeting?
My only answer is that it must be because of spiritual blindness.
Fortunately, that kind of blindness, a blindness I myself suffered from for nearly 30 years can be healed by the ultimate Healer, Jesus Christ.
I will use my 750 words next week to tell you how.