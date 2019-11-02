I’ve been listening to Kanye West’s new CD this week, and I’ve been listening to it a lot.
Some of you live in a very nice, comfortable world where you don’t even know who Kanye West is. To tell you he’s married to Kim Kardashian wouldn’t help, since you don’t know who she is either. Let me just encourage you to take my word for it that Kanye West is one of the most recognizable names in music over the past 15 years, selling millions of records, winning millions of fans (and many haters as well) in the process.
He has been a master at promoting himself, known for famously feuding with Taylor Swift, recording a song titled, “I am a God,” and recently wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat during a performance on Saturday Night Live.
West has probably gained just as much fame for his abrasive, egotistical personality as he has for his music. If, somehow, you have been blessed enough to miss all that, I would urge you to thank the Lord — in this case, such ignorance is truly bliss.
I am one of those people who has been aware of Kanye West over the years, though, if I’ve ever heard one of his songs, I am not aware of it. I never cared much for his persona, and I am not one to be swayed by celebrity status; combine that with the fact that hip hop is low on my list of preferred music, falling somewhere between death metal and classic country, and you can see how I’ve been able to avoid him.
All that has changed now.
Over the last year, West has been holding “Sunday services,” mostly at large churches and venues, characterized by Gospel music led by a variety of folks. I didn’t pay much attention to those services initially, figuring them to be a publicity stunt at best and downright blasphemy at worst.
But recently, something has happened. I have been seeing more and reading more of Kanye West speaking about how he has now been converted, how he only wants to record music that honors God now, how he wants to live solely for Jesus. Certainly, he isn’t the first celebrity to talk about having faith in God, and he won’t be the last. I sense something different with Kanye, however.
When I hear people talking about their faith, I always listen to hear what they say about Jesus. I am glad to hear an athlete “thank God” for that win, or see an actor take roles in big-budgeted movies of faith, but I want to know what a man will say about Jesus, as it is Jesus who proclaimed to be the only way to salvation, and it is Jesus who bore our sins upon the cross.
Kanye is passing that test for me, with flying colors. He has a boldness and a joy talking about his Lord and Savior. He seems unwilling to compromise those beliefs right now. In fact, I am hearing more from Kanye West about sin, repentance and new life in Jesus than I hear from many high-profile pastors, locally and well as nationally.
And, so, I’m going to listen to his music, even though it isn’t necessarily my first choice stylistically. I’m going to sing along with him when he sings, “Even if I take this walk alone, I bow down to the King upon the throne, My life is His, I’m no longer my own.” I’m going to listen to him compare his radical conversion to being asleep one moment and then awake another in an interview for millions to hear. I’m going to pray for him and root for him, that he would be surrounded by men of God who will teach him and disciple him and help him to choose his words carefully, because many are listening. I’m going to pray that his big ego would be left behind him, replaced with a gentle humility.
Really, I’m going to do with Kanye West the same I do with anyone who professes Christ — I am going to give him the benefit of the doubt, and I’m going to examine the fruit that begins growing on the tree, just as Jesus commands us to do. I’m going to be patient as God begins sanctifying him, staying thankful that He has already justified him.
If I’m wrong, I’m wrong, but I’m really hoping to be right on this one. I believe that I am!
