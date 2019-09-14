This past Monday night, Jarrid Wilson, a 30 year-old pastor at a large church in California, chose to take his own life, leaving behind a wife and two young sons. This column is written as an incomplete response to that awful tragedy.
I am no expert on mental illness, so please understand that as you read this. Even without a degree in counseling, though, and even without training as a professional counselor, I would like to offer a few statements that I believe are true and might be helpful for dealing with and understanding clinical depression. These statements are basic and incomplete, and I have chosen to make my comments about each brief, for time’s sake.
1. All kinds of people suffer from depression. Athletes. Housewives. Celebrities. Teachers. Sunday school teachers. Pastors.
2. Mental illness is a sin problem. This isn’t saying that a person who suffers from mental illness did something specifically to bring severe depression into his or her life. It is saying that if Adam and Eve had not sinned, no one would have suffered from mental illness — there would have been no depression, no anxiety, no hopelessness, no fear. Once they did sin, however, those things entered the world, and they will not disappear until Christ comes back to make all things new.
3. Depression is best looked at as a disease. Because we are all born under the curse of sin, all of us are born with certain genetic afflictions — our DNA is marvelous, but our genetics are far from “perfect.” Because of these imperfections, some people inherently suffer from mental illness and depression while others do not. We’d never tell a person with cancer, “Just get over it!” Nor should we ever suggest that to a depressed person. I assure you, if they could just get over it, they would!
4. Many great children of God have suffered from depression. Job. Elijah. David. Solomon. Paul. Some would even argue that Jesus was depressed at times, though I would argue that, if he was, it was in a way that is different than the mental illness I am thinking of for this discussion.
5. A change of circumstance doesn’t always lift the cloud of depression from the one suffering it. Just as someone suffering from clinical depression doesn’t need a circumstance to put them into a funk, neither will the change of fortune always reverse the affects of depression.
6. The Bible has many promises for the depressed and weary of mind and spirit. Psalm 34:17-19. Psalm 40:1-3. Matthew 11:28-30. John 14:27. John 16:33. Philippians 4:4-13. Dozens of others.
Finally, I am often asked whether or not a person who commits suicide automatically goes to hell, and I always answer, “Absolutely not!” You can’t find that anywhere in the Bible. The Bible does not teach that if a Christian dies without the chance to ask for forgiveness for a particular sin, he will be damned; the Bible teaches that all people must repent of their sin and cry out to Jesus to save them. Once a person does this in genuine faith, he is forgiven of all sins he commits, past, present and future. He is born again and will never again come under the condemnation of sin. To suggest otherwise would mean the Christian who breaks the law jaywalking and is killed by a car will spend eternity in hell — such teaching is ludicrous!
Should a Christian then, commit suicide to opt out of a hard life and be with Jesus for eternity sooner? Of course not! God tells us that murder is a sin, and that includes the murder of our own bodies. It is God who gives us life and it is God who takes it away. When God saved you, He saved you for a purpose to fulfill here on earth, not only to be with Him once you die.
No, suicide should never be an option for a born-again believer, just like no sin should ever be, but, even though that is true we must still see suicide as a sin that can still be forgiven, just like every other sin can be. Thank God for his grace and mercy!
One day Jesus will come and fix all this. We who are in Christ will live forever without sin, tears or pain, physical or mental. Until then, pray for each other. Check on each other often. Don’t assume a person is OK, ask. Bear one another’s burdens. Pray again.
