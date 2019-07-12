Last year I preached a message that I entitled, “10 of Pastor Mark’s Favorite Passages that Testify to the Beautiful Truth that a Child of God Cannot Lose His/Her Salvation.”
Space doesn't allow me to share those ten passages in my column, but I thought this morning I would share my favorite three.
Remember, when we say, “Once saved, always saved,” we are also saying, “if saved, always saved.” It’s important to get that part right first.
3. 1 Peter 1:3-5: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, who by God’s power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.”
If he is the one who “caused us to be born again,” and if he is the one keeping our salvation for us in heaven, then how in the world could we think we could somehow lose that salvation? The words, “imperishable,” “undefiled,” and “unfading” say otherwise!
2. John 10:27-29: “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. 28 I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand. 29 My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand.”
A true child of God listens and follows. That shows evidence that the person belongs to the Lord, but it isn’t what saves him/her or keeps him/her saved. Jesus is the one who saves, and he is the one who keeps us, and no one can change that. You aren’t holding on to him, he is holding on to you, and his hands are strong!
Another way to look at this passage, as well as many that are similar, such as John 3:16 — “If a person who has been given eternal life (Jesus said, “I give them eternal life”) can still possibly die (spiritually), regardless of the reason, then Jesus is a liar. Right? And Jesus is no liar!”
1. John 6:35-40: “Jesus said to them, ‘I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst. But I said to you that you have seen me and yet do not believe. All that the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never cast out. For I have come down from heaven, not to do my own will but the will of him who sent me. And this is the will of him who sent me, that I should lose nothing of all that he has given me, but will raise it up on the last day. For this is the will of my Father, that everyone who looks on the Son and believes in him should have eternal life, and I will raise him up on the last day.’”
Here’s the way it works. The father draws a person to himself, and then, through faith, by the grace of God, a person is saved. We just established that it is Jesus who holds onto that person and we see it in this passage as well. Specifically, Jesus says that He “should lose nothing (or no one)” given to him by the father. That rules out the teaching that a person could choose to walk away, because if I am in charge of watching over a lamb and that lamb walks away, I have lost him, just as much as if someone snuck in the pen and stole Him. Neither of those things are happening on Jesus’s watch! There’s no “unless…” added to the end of that last verse.
NOTE: I realize that this piece might lead some who have never shown the fruits of genuine salvation to believe that a prayer they said decades ago means they are “still saved,” when, in reality, they were never saved to begin with. This doctrine is true, however, and for those who have been born again, it is precious and beautiful and worth sharing, even at the risk that some might misunderstand it.