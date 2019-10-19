A while ago, I wrote a column showing that the Bible teaches that a horrific hell exists where many people will spend their eternity.
Sadly, after watching a message online recently preached by the pastor of a local church, I feel the need to remind my readers again what the Bible actually says about the afterlife, specifically about what hell is like, who will go there and how we can spend our eternity elsewhere.
I feel this need because any teaching that says hell is not real, or says that it is real but not horrific, or says that it is real and horrific but not eternal, and especially any teaching that says that few, if any people, will actually go there, is a teaching of the worst kind, similar to telling a group of people that the burning building they are in is not on fire or that the fire is not that bad- similar, but worse.
Jesus loved people enough to tell them clearly that a place that we call hell exists. Really, it matters not what we call it, it matters only that we understand that Jesus spoke about an awful place where those who have not had their sins forgiven by God through the blood of Christ will go upon their earthly death.
Saying that on the day of judgment all who have ever lived will be identified as either sheep (His followers) or goats (those who didn’t follow Him), Jesus taught that, “He will say to those on his left (the goats), ‘Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels’” (Matthew 25:41).
In Matthew 13:41-42, when also talking about the final judgment, Jesus said, “The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will gather out of his kingdom all causes of sin and all law-breakers, and throw them into the fiery furnace. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”
In Mark 9:43, we hear Jesus describe the horrors of hell, saying, “If your hand causes you to sin, cut it off. It is better for you to enter life crippled than with two hands to go to hell, to the unquenchable fire.”
Jesus wasn’t the only one to speak of hell.
In 2 Peter 2:3-4, the beloved apostle Peter speaks about the destruction set aside for false prophets, reminding us that, “God did not spare angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to chains of gloomy darkness…,” teaching that such a fate awaits for those false teachers as well.
Jude, who was Jesus’s half-brother, warns us that in Jude 1:7 that, “… Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding cities, which likewise indulged in sexual immorality and pursued unnatural desire, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.”
John describes in Revelation 14:11 a horrific picture of hell, where, “the smoke of their torment goes up forever and ever, and they have no rest, day or night.”
Of course, it is possible for hell to exist but to be empty, as was implied in the sermon I heard, but that would be very contrary to what Jesus taught. Jesus warned those listening to, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few. And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life” (Matthew 7:13-14).
I preach about hell often, because the Bible does. I preach about it because I am supposed to love people enough to warn them that hell is a real place of torment, and that it is will be filled for eternity with people who refused to submit to God. I don’t have to like it, but I have to preach it because it’s true.
There’s good news though — Jesus also clearly teaches that anyone who puts his or her trust in Him will not be sent to hell, but will instead receive eternal life! Our default, according to Scripture, is damnation in hell, but as long as a person has breath in his lungs, he may cry out to Jesus for salvation and escape the fires of hell that he deserves. That’s not just good news, it is great news!
