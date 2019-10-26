Years ago, when I was an English teacher at a high school in the Richmond area, I had a student ask me a question.
James was one of the lowest performing students in the class and, to be honest, he’d never asked a good question in my classroom. Yet, on this day, he asked a question I still remember over a dozen years later.
He raised his hand and asked, “Wingfield. If a bunch of gooses is geese, how come a bunch of mooses ain’t meese?”
James still failed that class, but I did have to credit him with the best question asked for the semester.
It’s been said there are no bad questions, but, really, I don’t think that’s true. Some questions are too ridiculous to be asked. “I know it says this milk expired a few weeks ago, but is it still OK for me to drink it?” “The Bible says I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, so does this mean I could jump over that car that is moving towards me at 55mph?” “I know he was born with little boy parts, but he might still be a girl, right?” Yes, there are some questions that are just “bad,” because they ask things we should already know.
On the surface, this question asked about geese and meese seemed like a pretty bad one, but was it? I say it wasn’t a bad question at all. Because James failed to understand the irregularities and inconsistencies of the English language, he asked what seemed to him a very logical question. He asked why if one thing is this way in one instance, why another similar thing isn’t the same way in a very similar instance. And, really, how doyou answer the question, “How come a bunch of mooses ain’t meese?” James applied logic and something didn’t add up, so he asked a question, because he had never heard the answer and he genuinely wanted to know that answer. I applaud him for that.
We understand life better when we ask questions. “Why do those leaves turn such pretty colors every year, right before they die?” “How did we invent cameras that can photograph things going on in outer space?”
We challenge the system when we ask questions. “Why did it cost nearly half a million dollars for my father-in-law to have a routine medical procedure done to help the circulation in his legs?” “Why do we keep voting for politicians who blatantly lie to us?”
We get to know God more richly when we ask questions. “God, why did you let that happen?” “God, are you really here with me?” “God, how do I know you love me?” “God, where is my Grandma who just died?”
God doesn’t answer all our questions, even the good ones. The Bible tells us that a righteous man named Job asked God why he suffered so much, and God reserved the right to withhold that information from him. No, God doesn’t answer all our questions, but I say, keep asking them anyway. As you seek that answer, you learn more about God. You learn to trust Him more deeply when trusting in Him is all you have. You learn to rest in His peace when you realize you can’t find that peace on your own. You learn to revere His omniscience even more when you realize how much there is to know that you don’t know, but that He does.
And sometimes he does answer. Sometimes we ask a question and, he gives us our answer right away. Other times the answer comes later. Much later. And when we get that answer, we look back at the circumstance we were in and give thanks for it. We look at why something is the way it is and we appreciate it. We look at the mysterious things of God and when we begin to understand them, we stand amazed at the beauty of those mysteries.
Asking questions helps. We don’t have a weak, impotent god who is silent; we serve a God who is gloriously speaking to us moment after moment. Calming us. Teaching us. Challenging us. Answering us.
So, open your Bible and find Him there, speaking. Bow your head, ask and listen. Patiently. Fervently. Sing to him, journal to him, meditate on him, enjoy him. Know that if you need to know, you’ll know, and if you don’t, you won’t. But, regardless, ask him that question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.