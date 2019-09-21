I often hear the problem of suffering and the presence of evil in this world used as evidence that an all-good, all-powerful God doesn’t exist.
The argument is that if God is all good, then he would want to eradicate all evil; since he doesn’t, it must be because he isn’t powerful enough to do it. Or, if God is all-powerful, then He could stop all bad things from happening, but the fact that he chooses not to must mean that he isn’t good. The starting point required to make either of these statements is that God owes us something, that God is obligated to give us good things. When that is your starting point, you can easily decide that God is an imperfect god, if he exists at all.
On the other hand, what if your starting point takes into account what the Bible says about mankind? We are naturally born sinners with desperately wicked, ungrateful hearts who naturally rebel against God. What if, instead of insisting that God should give us only good things and spare us from anything bad, we considered that God is not in debt to us, that there is nothing about us that deserves a single good thing at all? What if we acknowledged that God is the giver of all good things, being powerful enough to bless us with any good thing that he chooses, but that if God never gave us a single good thing, he would still be completely good because the way we think and live has earned us death, not life, bad, not good.
If we were able to see things through that biblical lens, adopting a biblical worldview, we would not complain about what we don’t have or about the bad things that come our way — instead, we’d be forever thankful that God gives us anything good at all, realizing that every good thing that we are given is a gift that we don’t deserve. Your starting point matters.
Sometimes I am tempted to give up on people, writing them off as hopeless cases. I read about the latest drug arrest, child neglect case, drunk driving accident or racially-charged act of violence. I am tempted to say, “Forget them. I hope they get what they have coming to them.” In order to think in such a way, I have to have a starting point that says, “I am worthy, they are not.” I have to have a starting point that says, “They are bad. They don’t deserve grace. They are not worth redeeming.”
What if, instead of looking at people as lost causes, I looked at them the way Jesus looks at them, as people worth dying for? What if I looked at them as people who aren’t that different than I am at the core, the difference being at which side of the cross we stand? I have already trusted in Jesus’s shed blood for my redemption and have been rescued from sin’s grip on my life; they haven’t been — yet.
What if I started my interaction with such a person with the understanding that there are consequences for actions, but there is still the hope of forgiveness for all, that there was a time when I was a wretch against God as well, but because of God’s great love, I have been saved? If that is my starting point, then I pray for people instead of discarding them. I counsel people instead of talking about them. I give people the benefit of the doubt instead of automatically labeling them an enemy. My starting point matters.
Whatever the topic, whatever the issue, whatever the circumstance, the starting point always matters. Depending upon your starting point, you will see an unborn child as a blessing or a curse. You will see marriage as sacred or trivial. You will see God as someone to love or someone to loathe. You will see life as purposeful or meaningless.
For me, the Bible dictates my starting point because I believe it to be God’s holy word, reliable and trustworthy. You might not agree with me, and that’s fine.
I ask you though, if the origin of your starting point is not based upon the Bible, then tell me what it’s based upon? A gut feeling? What you wish would be true? What the majority says for the moment? Tradition? Does that really line up with reality? Something to think about. Your starting point matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.