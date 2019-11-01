The Waynesboro Police Department arrested one and are seeking another suspect after two police impersonators robbed a Waynesboro man early Thursday morning.
Shortly before 4 a.m. on Oct. 31, officers were called to the 100 block of 8th street. A 61-year-old Waynesboro man reported that he was sleeping in his truck when two armed men who identified themselves as officers with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office ordered him out of his vehicle.
Officials said when the victim told the suspects that he was also armed, the impersonators ordered him to show his hands and one of them entered his truck and removed a handgun from a holster inside the vehicle. After a neighbor came outside with a flashlight, the two suspects entered a large white SUV and fled the scene with the victim's handgun.
Officers located a vehicle matching the description in the area of Winchester Road. Aided by video surveillance, officers identified both suspects. One was taken into custody where the vehicle was found. Officers obtained warrants for the other who remains at large.
Derrick Wayne Stevens, 35, of Waynesboro, was charged with armed robbery, impersonation of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
William Irvin Patrick, 39, also of Waynesboro, is at large and wanted for robbery, impersonation of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a sawed-off shotgun during the perpetration of a crime.
Police recovered the sawed-off shotgun used during this incident. However, police say Patrick may still have the victim's stolen firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information that could assist in locating Patrick is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
