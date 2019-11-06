The Salvation Army and Walmart are joining forces this Saturday to provide toys to nearly 400 local children in need during the holidays.
The Waynesboro Walmart, located at 166 Lucy Lane, will be the site of a toy drive event — one of many stores nationwide taking place in similar toy drives. On Nov. 9, shoppers will receive a list of suggest toy items. To participate, shoppers are simply asked to drop off new toys to The Salvation Army at the front of the Walmart store.
Santa will make visits to every Walmart on the same day.
Those unable to participate in store on Saturday may still shop The Salvation Army's online registry at www.walmart.com/lists/view-events-registry-items?id=079182cf-c9f6-4833-b47f-71193967c3a1.
All toys given to The Salvation Army at the Waynesboro Walmart will remain in the local community and help The Salvation Army provide Christmas assistance to nearly 400 local children and 200 families in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.