Salvation Army

Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces on Saturday to help nearly 400 local children in need.

 File photo

The Salvation Army and Walmart are joining forces this Saturday to provide toys to nearly 400 local children in need during the holidays.

The Waynesboro Walmart, located at 166 Lucy Lane, will be the site of a toy drive event — one of many stores nationwide taking place in similar toy drives. On Nov. 9, shoppers will receive a list of suggest toy items. To participate, shoppers are simply asked to drop off new toys to The Salvation Army at the front of the Walmart store.

Santa will make visits to every Walmart on the same day.

Those unable to participate in store on Saturday may still shop The Salvation Army's online registry at www.walmart.com/lists/view-events-registry-items?id=079182cf-c9f6-4833-b47f-71193967c3a1

All toys given to The Salvation Army at the Waynesboro Walmart will remain in the local community and help The Salvation Army provide Christmas assistance to nearly 400 local children and 200 families in need.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments