The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported police impersonator after an incident in Fishersville on Oct. 23.
A woman advised she was traveling in the 200 block of Lifecore Drive at approximately 10:45 p.m. when a white sedan with a red flashing light pulled her over. A male then approached the car and advised he needed to talk to her about speeding.
As the victim was searching for her license, the suspect allegedly touched her arm. When the woman's dog began barking, the man backed off and she drove away. The victim didn't see a badge or gun belt.
The incident was called in approximately 30 minutes after it occurred. The suspect was described as wearing a brown shirt, brown pants and wearing a "park ranger" style hat.
The sheriff's office encourages anyone who feels uncertain about the authenticity of a vehicle and/or person portraying themselves as law enforcement to contact 911 immediately.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Sgt. Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
