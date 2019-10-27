LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virginia’s three losses this season hold a few similarities.
The Cavaliers (5-3, 3-2 ACC) have lost on the road, they’ve turned the ball over and they’ve looked lost offensively.
Since a season-opening 30-14 win at Pittsburgh, UVa is 0-3 in games away from Scott Stadium. The Wahoos have lost to Notre Dame, Miami and Louisville. While there’s no shame in losing to the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Miami and Louisville have proved to be beatable at home.
Miami has losses to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech in the sunshine state, and Louisville entered Saturday’s game with a minus-51 point differential in its three home games against FBS teams.
“Obviously, I haven’t coached our team well enough to make enough plays in the settings yet on the road to compensate for being away from home,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said after Saturday's loss to Louisville.
The players shared slightly different sentiments after the game, saying it was more about failed execution than the change of venue that led to the loss.
While there’s truth to their statements, Mendenhall’s comments appear closer to the truth. It’s impossible to ignore the team’s 9-1 record at home since the start of last season compared to its 2-7 record in true road games.
“It shows, but at the same time, this team has won on the road,” running back Wayne Taulapapa said. “We won against a great team in Pitt, and I think just capitalizing on that and remembering who we are and remembering what we’re capable of doing, we’ll find more road wins.”
Virginia looked excellent in a 48-14 win over Duke last week, but the same team didn’t show up this week. The Cavaliers couldn’t force turnovers, and they suffered two costly turnovers.
A Bryce Perkins interception at the goal line ended a promising scoring chance at the end of the first half that could’ve put the Cavaliers up either 17-7 or 21-7 going into halftime. Instead, Virginia only led by a touchdown.
Joe Reed’s fumble in UVa territory in the second half led to a Louisville touchdown that gave the Cardinals a 21-14 lead they’d never relinquish. Against Duke, the Cavaliers made key plays to pull ahead. Against Louisville, the Cavaliers did seemingly everything in their power to not win the game.
In the road loss against Miami, the Cavaliers committed a costly turnover and missed opportunities in the red zone. In the road loss against Notre Dame, the Cavaliers looked like they were playing with a greased ball in their five-turnover performance.
Most appalling in the road losses is the Cavaliers’ rushing attack. Using the word “attack” is an overstatement. The running game barely exists when UVa hits the road. Virginia outrushed Pitt in the season opener, but they’ve since been outrushed by an astounding 311 yards in the past three road games, which have all been losses.
After racking up 60 rushing yards on 12 carries in the first half, the Cavaliers tallied just 18 rushing yards on 14 carries in the second half. The yards per carry average dropped from 5 to 1.3. Despite only recording 78 rushing yards in the loss to Louisville, that’s actually the best rushing total Virginia has in its past three road games.
The Cavaliers rushed for 74 yards against Miami and a whopping four yards against Notre Dame. Sacks knock those totals lower, but the offensive line continues to be a weak point for this Virginia squad.
While the running game has struggled in its past three road contests, the passing attack hasn’t been particularly great either. Perkins has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions in those games.
It’s the entire offense that can’t find success, especially away from Charlottesville.
Mendenhall and company will continue to work hard to fix their issues. The offensive line will continue to grind. Those efforts can’t be overlooked. There comes a point, however, when the improvements need to show on the field in a meaningful game.
The Cavaliers need to get better in a hurry with a challenging road game against North Carolina next week. Virginia can win that game, but it’s foolish to expect a dominant performance from a team that struggles on the road and lacks consistent offensive line play.
On the flip side, Virginia’s final three games are at home and it’s tied for the ACC Coastal Division lead with three conference games remaining. A win next week can flush away the memory of these recent failures.
“We’re already looking at UNC now,” offensive lineman Ryan Nelson said. “We’ll look at this film, then we’ll get over it. We have to go to the next school.”
Virginia’s season hangs in the balance as November approaches. The Coastal is up for grabs, but the Cavaliers’ lack of consistency could come back to burn them again.
