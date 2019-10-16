FISHERSVILLE — The Stuarts Draft High School competition cheer team took the first step toward defending its state championship on Wednesday night, winning the Shenandoah District Competition Cheer Championships held at Wilson Memorial High School.
With a difficult and clean routine, the Cougars outpointed second-place Fort Defiance. Staunton finished third overall among the six district teams.
The Cougars came out with an impressive tumbling component and hit all four of their difficult high-to-high lifts.
“We have an athletic group and we met or exceeded all of our category goals,” said Stuarts Draft cheer coach Tammy Carter. “Overall, we did everything well.”
Carter said the best part of Wednesday’s routine was the cheer component.
The Cougars achieved their highest scores of the season.
“It was unreal,” said junior Raegan Coffey. “We had a rough start this season, but we’ve progressed in every competition. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Coffey was joined on the All-Shenandoah first team along with teammates juniors Marley Doyle and Bethesda Stewart and senior Kari Williams.
Because the district spans three state classifications, Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Buffalo Gap advance to the Region 2B competition to be held Oct. 30 at East Rockingham High School where they will be joined by the best teams from the Bull Run District.
Riverheads advances in Region 1B, which will be held at Auburn High School.
Fort Defiance advances to the Class 3C regional competition by virtue of their runner-up finish.
“I thought the best part of our routine was our energy throughout,” said FDHS cheer coach Melissa Hill. “I thought the outcome was fantastic and we scored higher in every aspect. Our pyramid was absolutely solid and we were determined and have improved every week.”
The Indians have two weeks to tweak their routine before regionals at Rustburg on Nov. 2.
Senior Taylor Mitchell and freshman Tiara Stevens were first team All-District selections for the Fort.
Also making the first team were Staunton seniors Maya Elcox and Madison Troxell, Riverheads senior Madison Shifflett and Buffalo Gap’s Dylan Obaugh.
The second team was represented by Stuarts Draft’s Caeleigh Freeman and Kelsey Patterson, Nya Saunders and Courtney Sheets from Fort Defiance, Kira Hodge and Lexi St. Clair from Staunton, Wilson’s Aspen Gold and Emerald Thomas, Maddison Shipe from Buffalo Gap and Sam Damen from Riverheads.
