College basketball: Breaking down Virginia men's nonconference opponents

The Virginia men’s basketball team faces a challenging ACC slate, with 20 conference games on the schedule this year.
Luckily for the Cavaliers, they’ll get a chance to learn about their team and their best lineup configurations against what appears to be a weak nonconference schedule.
Of the 11 nonconference games on the schedule, six of the opponents are projected to finish in the bottom half of their league this season. Purdue and South Carolina are the only two Power 5 teams certain to be on UVa’s schedule, but the Cavaliers could face Arizona State, depending on results in the 2019 Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament. If ASU beats St. John’s, the Cavaliers will play the Sun Devils. If St. John’s wins, UVa faces the Red Storm.
Virginia’s games against UMass and ASU or St. John’s will be played in Uncasville, Connecticut. Every other nonconference game, aside from an exciting showdown with Purdue, will be played in Charlottesville.
Here is a look at Virginia’s nonconference opponents:
James Madison
When: Nov. 10
Where: John Paul Jones Arena
Last season’s record: 14-19
Projected CAA finish: 4th out of 10 teams
Player to watch: Matt Lewis — The junior guard brings elite scoring ability to JMU’s backcourt. He averaged 16.4 points per game as a sophomore, including a 40-point output in an overtime win over Hofstra, which made the NIT last year.
Summary: The Dukes may contend for a CAA title in Louis Rowe’s fourth season leading the team, but they’re going to have their hands full against Virginia. The tallest player on JMU’s roster is 6-foot-8, which makes slowing down Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff a near impossibility.
Columbia
When: Nov. 16
Where: John Paul Jones Arena
Last season’s record: 10-18
Projected Ivy League finish: 6th out of 8 teams
Player to watch: Gabe Stefanini — The Italian junior is one of the best players in the Ivy League, and he can do it all. He’s a gifted shooter, passer and rebounder. He gives the Lions a guard they can lead on in important conference games.
Summary: With a few quality returners, Columbia can finish above its projected Ivy League finish, but it doesn’t have the athletes to pose much of a threat to UVa.
Vermont
When: Nov. 19
Where: John Paul Jones Arena
Last season’s record: 27-7
Projected America East finish: 1st out of 9 teams
Player to watch: Anthony Lamb — Lamb averaged 21.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest last season. The senior is one of the best mid-major players in the country.
Summary: With Lamb leading the way, Vermont is a scary mid-major to face in November. The Catamounts return three of their four leading scorers from last season and have all the tools to make the NCAA Tournament and pull an upset in March. Virginia faces an early test against an underrated Vermont squad.
Massachusetts
When: Nov. 23
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut.
Last season’s record: 11-21
Projected A-10 finish: 11th out of 14 teams
Player to watch: Carl Pierre — Pierre underwent a bit of a sophomore slump last season, but he’s still shooting over 42% from the 3-point line in his two-year career. The junior gives UMass a solid scoring option at guard.
Summary: The Minutemen are young and come off a poor 2018-19 season. It’s unlikely that UMass gives Virginia much of a scare given its lack of experience.
Arizona State
When: Nov. 24
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut.
Last season’s record: 23-11
Projected Pac-12 finish: 6th out of 12 teams
Player to watch: Remy Martin — Martin averaged 13 points and 5.1 assists per game as a sophomore last season. He’s ready to take another step forward and become the focal point of Arizona State’s offense.
Summary: Martin and the Sun Devils should contend for an NCAA Tournament berth this season. Virginia should enter this matchup as the favorite, but it’s one of the toughest matchups on Virginia’s nonconference slate. Bobby Hurley is a talented head coach, and the Sun Devils are a program on the rise.
St. John’s
When: Nov. 24
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut.
Last season’s record: 21-13
Projected Big East finish: 9th out of 10 teams
Player to watch: LJ Figueroa — Figueroa averaged 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season, his first for St. John’s. The former junior college player enters his junior season as St. John’s best offensive threat.
Summary: Mustapha Heron, a former Auburn transfer, played well for St. John’s last season. He and Figueroa will be asked to do a lot for an unproven team looking to compete in one of the stronger basketball conferences in the nation. The expectations aren’t high for St. John’s, but the roster is talented.
Maine
When: Nov. 27
Where: John Paul Jones Arena
Last season’s record: 5-27
Projected American East finish: 8th out of 9 teams
Player to watch: Andrew Fleming — The senior forward can fill it up. He scored 38 points in a win over UMass Lowell and went 18-20 from the field. He’s a good player for the Black Bears.
Summary: Maine lacks athleticism and proven scorers outside of Fleming. The Black Bears are a basement dweller in a smaller league, and it’s hard to expect them to remain competitive with UVa.
Purdue
When: Dec. 4
Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana.
Last season’s record: 26-10
Projected Big Ten finish: N/A (Big Ten doesn’t do a preseason poll)
Player to watch: Matt Haarms — Haarms is the one player on UVa’s nonconference schedule who poses an obvious matchup challenge for Jay Huff and Mamadi Diakite. At 7-foot-3, Haarms’ size is his biggest asset. He uses it to score in the low post, rebound well and block shots. He’s an energetic big man who won’t have a problem challenging Huff’s physicality.
Summary: Purdue and UVa played one of the most exciting NCAA Tournament games in recent memory last year. The two squads meet again in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and this game should be a tight battle. UVa may have a better roster on paper, but the Boilermakers are fantastic at home.
Stony Brook
When: Dec. 18
Where: John Paul Jones Arena
Last season’s record: 24-9
Projected America East finish: 3rd out of 9 teams
Player to watch: Elijah Olaniyi — The junior is a solid athlete at the guard position, and he scores most of his points inside the 3-point line. He’s one of the better players in the America East.
Summary: Stony Brook returns a few solid contributors, and the Seawolves could surprise Vermont by winning the America East. With two full weeks to prepare for Stony Brook, UVa should be well versed in what the Seawolves like to do.
South Carolina
When: Dec. 22
Where: John Paul Jones Arena
Last season’s record: 16-16
Projected SEC finish: 11th out of 14 teams
Player to watch: A.J. Lawson – The Canadian earned a spot on last season’s SEC All-Freshman Team. At 6-feet-6-inches tall, Lawson poses an interesting matchup for the Cavaliers. They could put a slightly smaller Casey Morsell on him, or they could use someone like Braxton Key or Kody Stattmann.
Summary: Frank Martin coaches hard, and he’s sure to see improvement from his team throughout the season. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they’ll need to improve a lot in the first two months of the season to keep it close with Virginia.
Navy
When: Dec. 29
Where: John Paul Jones Arena
Last season’s record: 12-19
Projected Patriot League finish: 9th out of 10 teams
Player to watch: Evan Wieck – The center is Navy’s team captain, and he’s a solid Patriot League big man. He’s particularly solid on the offensive glass, leading the league in offensive rebounds per game last season with three per game.
Summary: Despite good play from Wieck, the Midshipmen don’t look like Patriot League contenders. They’ll be overmatched athletically by UVa.
