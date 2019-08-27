STAUNTON — Mary Baldwin University will add men’s basketball to its NCAA Division III athletics offerings.
According to a press release Monday, men’s basketball will continue MBU’s “athletics renaissance, which has seen new sport offerings, facilities, and personnel come online over the past two years. The robust slate of athletics programs and recruitment of student-athletes support the university’s strategic initiative toward enrollment growth.”
In 2017, the university began to welcome men on campus, a decision with which some alumnae did not agree. Mary Baldwin College celebrated 175 years as an educational institution in 2016, and also became a university.
“We are thrilled to add men’s basketball to the roster of Mary Baldwin Athletics programs,” said Tom Byrnes, Mary Baldwin University (MBU) Athletics Director, in the press release. “Basketball is an ideal fit for our department, for MBU, and for the many fans of the game here in the Valley. We look forward to building a competitive program and creating more opportunities for student-athletes to continue their playing careers as Fighting Squirrels.”
Men’s basketball at MBU will continue, the press release stated, “the momentum and enthusiasm around the sport that the MBU community experienced during last season’s record-breaking performance by the women’s basketball team.”
“Athletics are a key part of the experience today’s college student wants, whether as an athlete, a fan, or both,” said Ernest Jeffries, vice president for student engagement, in the press release. “Division III institutions like MBU are uniquely positioned to meet this demand, so growing our athletics offerings is a strategic extension of our commitment to deliver a well-rounded student experience.”
The press release did not offer a finalized timeline of implementation, but plans are in place to begin recruiting players during the 2019-2020 academic year. Team play could begin in 2020-2021, which would prepare MBU to begin USA South Conference play in the 2021-22 season.
The university will begin a national search this fall for a head men’s basketball coach.
MBU offers eight women’s and six men’s sports. Women participate in basketball, cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, soccer, softball, tennis, and volleyball. Men participate in cross country, soccer, tennis, and indoor and outdoor track and field. Baseball at MBU will begin this year as a club sport, with the hope of varsity play starting in spring 2021.