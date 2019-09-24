Defense, a first career goal and anticipation defined the Virginia field hockey team’s 2-0 victory over James Madison on Tuesday.
The No. 5 Cavaliers (7-1, 1-0 ACC) recorded their third consecutive shutout victory, which gives them four shutouts for the year. They played lockdown defense, especially in the final three quarters. After JMU (3-5) recorded four shots in the first quarter, the Dukes were limited to just two shots over the final 45 minutes.
Virginia eased into the game through a scoreless first quarter before striking quickly in the second. Freshman Adele Iacobucci knocked a shot into the goal just 29 seconds into the quarter, giving Virginia a 1-0 lead. The goal was the first of Iacobucci’s career.
“Originally, I was going for the pass,” Iacobucci said. “It just kind of happened that it luckily bounced off her shin pad and was perfectly set up right at the top of the circle.”
The goal gave UVa the lead after the Dukes, who just knocked off a ranked Old Dominion squad, started strong in the first quarter.
“It would’ve been welcomed at any point before that too,” Virginia coach Michele Madison joked.
The two teams went back and forth throughout the rest of the first half as UVa maintained its 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
The second half played out similarly to the second quarter. Virginia earned more quality shots than the Dukes, but JMU hung tough defensively.
The Cavaliers earned five penalty corners to JMU’s one, but the Dukes did a nice job keeping Virginia from adding a second goal.
Finally, after consistent pressure, UVa added the second goal with 2:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers earned a penalty corner, and Mikayla Gallen helped keep the play alive as the JMU defense approached. Gallen’s effort popped the ball into the air, and Anzel Viljoen reached up and swatted the ball out of the air and into the goal.
“In the corners, I just go for it,” Viljoen said.
Like every college field hockey team, the Cavaliers practice penalty corner plays frequently during the week. The practice couldn’t have prepared Viljoen for knocking the ball out of the air to ensure a goal, but the senior improvised.
“We practice them a lot,” Viljoen said, “but they never go like that.”
Scoring late in the fourth quarter gave the Cavaliers a chance to breathe with a two-goal lead. Prior to scoring, UVa had its hands full with an aggressive and scrappy JMU team in search of an equalizer.
“We needed it because they were dangerous with how they would throw the ball down the field,” Madison said. “It gave us a little breathing space.”
Luckily for the Cavaliers, their defense held strong throughout the night and JMU wasn’t able to string together enough passes to consistently put quality shots on goal.
The red-hot Cavaliers face a challenging opponent on Friday, as top-ranked North Carolina (7-0, 1-0 ACC) rolls into town. The Tar Heels boast one of the country’s most dynamic offenses. They’ve scored at least two goals in every game and four goals in six of their seven games.
Virginia enters Friday’s showdown with one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. UVa has allowed three or fewer goals in every game, and it has limited opponents to one goal or fewer in seven of their eight games.
“I think we’ve been building up to start playing these really, really tough teams,” Iacobucci said. “It’s going to be exciting to play against the top team in the country.”
Friday’s ACC battle begins at 5 p.m. in Charlottesville.
