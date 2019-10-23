The Virginia football team ranks last in the ACC in rushing yards per game.
The Cavaliers’ offensive line lacks consistency, and that lack of consistency affects the entire offense’s ability to score points.
“We still have not put a great game offensively together, so we’re looking to get better this week,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae said.
Anae believes a few offensive linemen, including players like Bobby Haskins, are on the rise after a slow start to the season. That’s good news for a team wanting to develop a formidable running game.
Despite a less-than-stellar rushing attack, Virginia ranks sixth in the ACC in scoring. The Cavaliers average 31.1 points per game, and they’re coming off a 48-point performance against Duke — although seven points came on a kickoff return touchdown.
Most importantly, the Cavaliers showed signs of life on the ground in the win. UVa posted its highest rushing output against an FBS team, amassing 154 rushing yards and a season-high five rushing touchdowns. It was the first time this season Virginia eclipsed 150 rushing yards against an FBS foe.
Part of Virginia’s success on the ground came from a willingness to run quarterback Bryce Perkins. He finished with a season high in rushing attempts with 22. He tallied 62 yards on the day. While his average yards per carry statistic doesn’t jump off the page, Perkins found the end zone three times and proved effective in the red zone.
With backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong healthy after missing a few games, Virginia feels more comfortable giving Perkins the football on designed carries compared to what he’s seen in previous weeks.
“We’ve made and taken a lot of effort not to include our quarterback in the run game while our primary backup has been hurt,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Knowing [an injury] would not only affect that game but possibly the rest of the season. So we’ve done our best to work around or have offense without Bryce as a running threat.”
That changed against Duke, and it paid dividends in the red zone with Perkins scoring all three of his touchdowns on runs of three yards or fewer.
Wayne Taulapapa deserves credit for his performance against the Blue Devils as well. The sophomore running back rushed 14 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. The 77 yards were a career high, and a 31-yard rush in the second half also was a career high. He’s trending upward as the lead running back for this UVa team.
Part of the reason Taulapapa surpassed his career-best marks was the offensive line. The group has received its fair share of criticism this season, and players and coaches within the program have been open about the unit’s struggles. Mistakes from the offensive line aren’t gone, but the group is becoming more consistent and confident with each game.
“I guess you could say we looked internally after all that criticism,” Virginia lineman Ryan Nelson said. “So we took the criticism, we took the coaching and we knew that something needed to change. And playing offensive line, you can’t rely on someone else to do it. You have to do it yourself. So all of us banded together and went, ‘Alright, we need to get this done.’”
The Cavaliers used the criticism as fuel to post their best rushing output against an FBS team this season.
Despite the better showing, rushing for 154 yards on 41 carries still leaves plenty of room for improvement.
Luckily for UVa, the improvement along the offensive line comes at a perfect time. Virginia leads the ACC Coastal Division, and its remaining conference opponents struggle against the run.
Of the four ACC teams left on UVa’s schedule, Virginia Tech possesses the best rushing defense, and the Hokies are only the ACC’s seventh-best team against the run. The next three ACC teams on Virginia’s schedule are the three worst teams in the ACC against the run.
Louisville ranks 13th in the ACC against the rush, and the Cardinals allow more points per game than any team in the ACC. Only Georgia Tech has allowed more rushing touchdowns than Louisville.
As the games become more important and each win carries significant weight in Virginia’s chase for a division title, the defenses on the schedule get worse. UVa’s improving offensive line gets to put its work to the test against teams that can’t seem to stop anybody.
Virginia’s offensive line isn’t perfect, but it’s getting better as the defensive lines left on the schedule are getting worse.
