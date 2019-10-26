LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After scoring 48 points against Duke, the Virginia football team entered Saturday’s contest against the ACC’s worst defense hoping for another offensive outburst.
Instead, the Cavaliers missed opportunities and turned the ball over in a head-scratching performance as Louisville handed UVa its second ACC loss of the season in a 28-21 triumph.
“I was surprised we weren’t able to control the ball more and move the ball more and maintain momentum,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
Virginia (5-3, 3-2 ACC) looked strong to begin the game, and it started the scoring on a six-yard touchdown run from Wayne Taulapapa. The sophomore running back fought his way through defenders and into the end zone, giving UVa a 7-0 lead with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter.
The touchdown came two plays after a third-and-10 that saw a snap go off quarterback Bryce Perkins’ hands and up into the air. As the crowd yelled excitedly at the prospect of a turnover, Perkins grabbed the ball, looked left and fired a shot down the field to Hasise Dubois, who went over a defender and hauled in the reception for a gain of 39 yards. Taulapapa celebrated in the end zone two plays later.
Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) quickly answered with a two-play touchdown drive. After losing yards on first down, Tutu Atwell took a jet-sweep touch pass and dashed around the right side of the offensive line for a 77-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.
Perkins went down with an injury later in the first quarter, grabbing his right knee in pain. He left the game for two plays, but returned for Virginia’s next drive. The drive eventually stalled after Perkins left the game.
Perkins returned to action after a solid Louisville drive ended with a missed 38-yard field goal attempt from the Cardinals, but he wasn’t 100% and UVa did its best to avoid designed quarterback runs for the rest of the contest.
“That certainly affected him and kind of changed the plan to what it was prior to Brennan [Armstrong] coming back, in terms of run options,” Mendenhall said.
The Cavaliers struggled to protect their star quarterback once he returned to the game and he spent much of the afternoon scrambling. A stalled drive in his first possession after the injury led to one of the most important sequences of the first half.
Nash Griffin boomed a 78-yard punt, which is the longest punt in the FBS this season, and pinned Louisville at its 7-yard line. The Cardinals replaced starting quarterback Micale Cunningham and put in Evan Conley, who led the team to a quick three-and-out.
“That was amazing,” Mendenhall said of the boot.
Virginia received a punt at its own 47 and went 53 yards in five plays to take a 14-7 lead. The drive was punctuated by a 19-yard touchdown run up the middle from Taulapapa.
A Perkins interception in the red zone kept the Cavaliers from extending their lead before halftime, and the teams went into the break with Virginia leading 14-7.
Louisville struck first in the second half after putting Cunningham back at quarterback. He led the Cardinals on a 12-play, 89-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 14 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.
The drive ended with a two-yard rushing touchdown from Javian Hawkins after a deep pass to Atwell put the Cardinals at UVa’s two-yard line. Linebacker Jordan Mack was ejected for targeting on the drive, and he’ll miss the first half of next week’s game against North Carolina.
With both offenses slowing a bit, UVa made a massive miscue at the end of the third quarter when Joe Reed fumbled and the Cardinals recovered near Virginia’s 30-yard line. The Cardinals scored a touchdown to take a 21-14 lead on a 25-yard scamper by Cunningham with 14:22 left in the fourth quarter.
After Virginia’s offense failed to put together successful drives to even threaten scoring, Louisville iced the game with a four-play, 63-yard touchdown run to take a 28-14 lead with 2:46 remaining. Hawkins scored on a 17-yard touchdown to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 14.
“That running back is really good at finding the spaces and cutting it back or heading to the outside, and he did a pretty good job tonight,” UVa linebacker Zane Zandier said. “We struggled at stopping it.”
The Cavaliers’ offense, rather than defensive failures, proved to be the story of the second half, though.
Virginia’s offensive line forced Perkins to leave the pocket and scramble. He rarely found receivers open and the running game remained ineffective.
“We were confident,” offensive lineman Ryan Nelson said. “We wanted to score more points. We expected to score more points, and we just didn’t execute.”
The Cavaliers added a late touchdown on a four-yard pass to Tavares Kelly Jr. with 21 seconds remaining and recovered the ensuing onside kick before eventually running out of time. Perkins fired a Hail Mary attempt as time expired, but it never stood a chance of being caught.
It ended another subpar offensive performance on the road for Virginia.
A week after looking like the clear-cut ACC Coastal Division favorite, the Cavaliers return to Charlottesville searching for answers.
