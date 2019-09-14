Virginia trailed 24-23 with just over six minutes remaining when Brian Delaney missed an extra point to tie the game.
Scott Stadium fell silent.
Minutes later, Virginia forced a stop, marched down the field and took a 31-24 lead after finding the end zone and converting a miraculous two-point try.
Despite a few costly penalties to keep Florida State’s final drive alive, UVa held on late for a dramatic 31-24 victory.
The teams proved to be formidable foes, as neither team led by more than a touchdown throughout the duration of the night.
Game control
After recording just six penalties combined through the first two games, UVa tallied nine penalties for 97 yards against the Seminoles. Many of the penalties helped prolong FSU’s final drive.
Virginia dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for 39:44. The control of the ball paid dividends, as UVa scored touchdowns on each of its final three possessions. The Cavaliers went at least 72 yards and six plays on each of the drives. Two of the possessions went for 11 plays and 75 yards.
UVa’s rushing attack didn’t explode quite like it hoped in the game. The Cavaliers only recorded 120 rushing yards on 32 carries.
Passing prowess
Joe Reed draws significant praise for his kick return abilities, but the UVa wide receiver excelled as a pass catcher on Saturday night. He secured eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pulled UVa to within one at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Reed and Terrell Jana were Bryce Perkins’ favorite targets. The duo combined for 15 receptions, 168 yards and a touchdown.
Virginia relied heavily on the short and intermediate passing game. Perkins posted a fantastic completion percentage, converting on 30 of his 41 throws for 295 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
The matchup between UVa cornerback Bryce Hall and Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry was one of the most exciting of the night, as the two NFL prospects went head-to-head. Terry recorded four receptions for 78 yards, while Hall added two pass breakups.
Extra points
Each team’s placekicker made an impact on the game, with Virginia’s Brian Delaney hitting a career-long 49-yarder. Ricky Aguayo answered later in the game for Florida State, knocking through a 53-yard boot. Unfortunately for UVa, a missed extra point with UVa trailing 24-23 late in the fourth quarter put a damper on Delaney’s performance. It was the first missed extra point of his career.
The attendance came in at 57,826, which is the largest crowd at Scott Stadium since the 2015 home opener against Notre Dame. The noise level in Scott Stadium held strong throughout the game with the score within a touchdown throughout the night.
UVa is now 4-15 all-time against Florida State and 3-6 in games played in Charlottesville.
