HARRISONBURG — For two local cross country teams, Wednesday's Region 3C meet was the realization of goals made all season.
For another, it was utter heartbreak.
Both the Fort Defiance girls and boys teams advanced from the meet to the state finals, while the Waynesboro boys were edged out of that trip on a tiebreaker for third place.
While the Western Albemarle boys put up a perfect score (15) and the Western girls also were crowned champs, the Fort Defiance boys finished runner-up, squeaking past Spotswood and Waynesboro by just three points.
"Today was all out," said Fort sophomore Ramsey Corbin, who was the fastest Indian and who finished ninth overall. "The first mile I tried to go at a good pace, the second mile was a lot of twists, turns and hills and I went all out on the third mile. We did amazing as a team, we each knew what we had to do and did it."
Another sophomore, Ashton Moyers, drew raves from Fort boys coach Stephen Metcalfe.
"Ashton was impressive," Metcalfe said.
Moyers joined Corbin on the All-Region team.
This marks the third straight season that the Indians have qualified for the state meet.
"This is the first experience for our new guys," Metcalfe said. "They had to take over; kind of a changing of the guard which speaks to what these guys have done and for our other runners who helped to build this."
Western Albemarle, a perennial powerhouse in cross country, had the first six runners cross the finish line and seven of the top eight.
"We like to battle with them," Metcalfe said. "They're a nationally ranked team and they are the bar."
By qualifying for the Nov. 16 meet in Salem, the Indians will have another chance to mark their progress against the elite Warriors.
The Fort boys were pushed for second place by both Spotswood and Waynesboro.
When the scores were tallied, the Fort stood at 102, with both the 'Blazers and Little Giants at 105, with a state berth on the line for third place.
By virtue of Spotswood's sixth runner finishing ahead of Waynesboro's sixth, the 'Blazers won the tiebreaker.
"Of course it's disappointing," said Waynesboro head coach Julie Stevens. "It's one of those hard lessons, but the off-season starts tomorrow."
Waynesboro's top finisher was senior Sam Sikora, who was 11th overall.
"I kind of blew it at the end — I ran faster than the last time here (two weeks ago at districts), but I wanted to finish stronger."
The Little Giant senior won the Valley District competition two weeks ago.
Sirkora will be representing the Little Giants individually at the state meet and earned All-Region status.
"Going as a team is so much more fun," Sikora said.
The Fort Defiance girls edged out Fluvanna County for the final state berth in girls competition, again by just three points.
"We knew going in that our top three were good," said Fort Defiance girls coach Dave Stewart. "We told our fourth and fifth runners to go with Fluvanna's number five."
Stewart said that this was the first trip for the Fort girls in seven years. The Indians wore wristbands which read, "One team, one dream."
"That's been our goal, our focus all year to make states," Stewart said.
Fort freshmen Trinity Neff (who won the Valley District race) and Emma Staley both made the All-Region team for the Indians, finishing seventh and 15th respectively.
Liberty Christian Academy was second in the girls race.
Other local qualifiers included Wilson's Eliza Dana who finished ninth overall and made the All-Region team, as did teammate Rafe Shumate, who was twelfth in boys competition.
