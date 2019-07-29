STAUNTON - The promise of Waynesboro's stellar regular season faded into the late night at Staunton's Moxie Stadium as the Staunton Braves upset the Generals 9-2 in the first round of the Valley League playoffs Monday night.
Following up Sunday's 8-2 win over the first-place Generals, the Braves eliminated Waynesboro and ended the Generals' hopes of a Valley League crown.
With the win, Staunton advanced to Wednesday's South Division finals where they will travel to the winner of the Charlottesville vs. Covington series.
For Waynesboro, which finished the regular season with the best record in the league, Monday's loss was very much a repeat of Sunday's disappointing first-game defeat in the best of three series.
The Generals, who had defeated Staunton six times during the regular season, actually struck first when Florida Gulf Coast's Joseph Kinker walked and later scored in the top of the second on a base hit.
The Braves, the division's fourth-place team equalized with a run in the bottom of the same inning.
But it was the bottom of the third when Staunton did the clinching damage, putting up seven runs, sending 13 men to the plate.
Altogether, the Braves pounded out five hits, the Generals' walked three batters and another reached on an error.
The Generals (31-13) finally knocked out Braves starter Cameron Nolet (Wilson College) when Alabama's Jackson Tate scored on an RBI-single by East Carolina's Connor Norby. But the Generals' rally was snuffed out as they left the bases loaded, scoring only once.
The Braves added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a double by Andrew Czech (Walsh University) and an RBI-single by Ryan McCarty (Penn State-Abington).
Submarine pitcher Tyler Dunn (Randolph-Macon) pitched three scoreless innings for Staunton.