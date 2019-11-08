FORT DEFIANCE — Buffalo Gap is heading to the football playoffs. Not so much for Fort Defiance.
The Bison locked up the eighth and final berth in Region 2B on Friday night by torpedoing the Indians’ hopes with a 40-21 victory in the regular-season Shenandoah District finale for both teams.
Bison senior Tucker Kiracofe had a monster effort on the ground, gaining 193 yards while scoring two second-half touchdowns when Gap broke the game open. And for good measure, he had a final-minute interception in the end zone.
Kiracofe was playing on the Fort Defiance field for the first time since he tore his ACL in a game against the Indians his freshman season.
“This was our biggest game of the year,” Kiracofe said. “It determined our future. We can’t wait to get the playoffs started.”
Gap’s first-round opponent will be top-seeded Stuarts Draft, which lost its bid for a perfect season by getting manhandled 49-14 by Riverheads. The Bison gave the Cougars a tussle in their regular-season meeting before falling 34-20 at Gap.
“They figured us out in the second half, and they had some mistakes, which I’m sure they will clean up,” said Bison first-year head coach Brad Wygant on the rematch with the Cougars. “We are excited for the challenge. We play well on the road, and the guys realize the opportunity we have here.”
For the Indians, it was another bitter final-week loss that keeps them out of the Region 3C postseason, a place they haven’t been since 2012. Last year Fort suffered a tough loss to Spotswood in the rain and mud that knocked the Indians out. Now Fluvanna County’s 28-0 win over Monticello enables the Flyin’ Flucos to jump Fort (5-5, 2-3) into the final spot.
“It’s not about one game,” Fort head coach Dan Rolfe said. “We can go all the way back to the season-opener when we lost by one point (to Liberty-Bedford, which is the team’s lone victory.) You can go back to a few plays in every game.”
The injury bug also bit key Fort players hard. Quarterback Austin Monroe and receiver Addison Knicely weren’t close 100 percent for the Bison.
“Injuries hit us at the worse possible time,” Rolfe said. “But that is football. Gap just outplayed us. They got us on our heels. We aren’t built to be a quick-score team.
“I’m happy with our season, especially for our seniors knowing where they came from a few years ago,” he said.
The two county rivals went toe-to-toe in the first half, but the Bison converted two Fort turnovers into 16 points, which was the difference at the break.
Fort took nearly eight minutes off the clock after receiving the opening kickoff and driving to Gap’s 8, but a penalty slowed the march, and the Indians finally turned the ball on downs at the 14.
Fort’s first costly turnover came on the second series when Samuel Holden intercepted a tipped pass at the Indians’ 32. On the second play of the second quarter, the Bison turned the mistake into points on Seth Fitzgerald’s 2-yard run. Holden hauled in the two-point pass from Kiracofe for an 8-0 lead.
The Indians put themselves in business by returning the kickoff to their 47. Fort found the end zone in six plays when Trevor Bartley rammed the middle from 3 yards out. He added the two-point run to deadlock the game at 8-all with 8:32 left in the half.
Gap (6-4, 3-2) took advantage of Fort’s second first-half turnover when Chad Cline fall on a fumble at the Indians’ 12 on the first play after a punt. Three plays later, Bryce Hildebrand swept in from the 2, and then added the two-point conversion to double the margin at 16-8 with 2:58 on the clock.
Fort got another excellent kickoff return to the 44. On second down, Bartley ripped off 29 yards and a facemask penalty tacked on 15 yards to the 14. Bartley capped the late drive walking in from the 3. The conversion pass came up short, leaving the Indians down 16-14 at halftime.
Gap, which deferred the kickoff to start the game, had the decision pay dividends to begin the second half. The Bison returned the favor by taking nearly six minutes off the clock to drive 71 yards in 11 plays, all on the grounds, to extend the lead when Kiracofe scored from 7 yards. He added the two-point run for a 24-14 advantage.
“We made adjustments on the offense and defense at halftime,” Kiracofe said. “We came together in the second half and brought it home. The line did a great job creating lanes for us to run through.”
Fort used a Bison fumble to cut the deficit to 24-21 when Monroe found Donald Seekford wide open in the end zone for an 8-yard strike on fourth-and-7. The PAT by William Brooks left the Indians down a field goal with 1:48 left in the third.
But Gap sealed the deal with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Kiracofe had an 11-yard burst and then he hit Fitzgerald for a 5-yard TD pass with two minutes left.
“We lost a couple guys (Storm Harris and Hunter Campbell) to injury in the first half, and other guys stepped up,” Wygant said.
The Bison have been in playoff mode for the last few weeks, but Wygant knows it’s different starting next week.
“It’s different when it’s real,” he said. “But these guys have been there before, and I know the moment isn’t too big for them.”
Rolfe likes the way the Bison are playing with the playoffs ahead.
“Gap’s execution is spot-on right now,” he said. “That offense is tough to go against, and it wore us out. They seem to be clicking on off cylinders.”
