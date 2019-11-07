Sage Fox slapped down 20 kills and had 30 digs as second-seeded East Rockingham survived some first-set hiccups to defeat seventh-seeded Buffalo Gap 26-28, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 in the Region 2B volleyball quarterfinals in Elkton on Thursday.
Delanie Wigley dished out 33 assists for the Eagles while Emma Wigley scooped up 16 digs and Kayla Rhodes finished with 18 kills.
For the Bison (9-15), Amaya Lucas had nine kills and nine blocks, Leah Sherrill had nine kills and 27 digs and Emma Kate Maxwell finished with 15 assists.
With the win, East Rock (23-4) will host sixth-seeded Clarke County — a straight-sets winner over Strasburg — in the regional quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Elkton.
The winner of that match will advance to Thursday's regional championship game and clinch a berth in this year's Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.
