FORT DEFIANCE — The “overachievers” are going to the state volleyball tournament.
Fort Defiance’s improbable season got even better Thursday night when the Indians ousted county rival Wilson Memorial 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21 in the Region 3C tournament semifinals to lock up a berth into the Class 3 field.
Longtime Fort head coach Sue Leonard has been gushing throughout the season how the team keeps exceeding expectations after losing six seniors to graduation. She was almost beyond words to describe her feelings after watching her young squad of two seniors and 10 underclassmen reach state play for the first time in her 10 years at Fort.
“I was just worried about winning games in the Shenandoah District,” she said. “I never imagined we would be making a trip to the state tournament. This is fantastic.”
Leonard said the stabilizing force of senior Madison Painter kept the team together.
“She is our stabilizer,” she said. “We would not be the team we are without her. She is the glue that holds our young roster together.”
Painter had a monster night on the court with 32 assists, 26 digs and two aces.
The Indians got their state berth by beating a senior-laden Wilson squad for the third time, including twice in eight days.
While Fort is celebrating its achievement, the Hornets are left on the outside, especially the six seniors, five of whom were on the 2017 state championship team as sophomores but never made it back to the state level again. Wilson’s program may not have to start from scratch in 2020 after the heavy graduation losses, but it will definitely be a different look. But then again, the Hornets can remember what Fort accomplished in virtually the same situation.
“It’s a shame we had to end their season,” Leonard said. “I cheer for all those girls. They are a great group.”
Next up for the Indians is the Region 3C championship 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against second-seeded Rustburg. Even though top-seeded Fort (23-2) has earned a state bid, winning the regional title is important as the victor gets to host a Class 3 quarterfinal, but more importantly, it would keep the Indians opposite defending state champion and behemoth Lord Botetourt until at least the semifinals. The unbeaten Cavaliers have not lost a set all season.
Fort was hitting on all cylinders in capturing the first two sets.
“That was probably the best volleyball we have played all season,” Leonard said.
The Indians appeared on the cusp of a sweep, leading 14-8 in the third set, but Wilson finally found its groove. The Hornets surged to a 20-16 margin before Fort tied the match at 20-all behind three kills and a block from birthday girl Leilani Goggin.
But the Hornets used back-to-back kills from Paris Hutchinson and a game-clinching kill by Cassidy Davis to stay alive.
“After rolling in the first two sets, we started playing not to lose,” Leonard said. “We were missing serves and our serve-receive was awful. Wilson feeds on the momentum after scoring a point.”
Goggin, who turned 16 Thursday, said between the third and fourth sets the team got focused again.
“We knew we could get ourselves back into it,” she said. “We just kept each other pumped up and focused on playing our style of volleyball.”
The Hornets led through the early stages of the fourth set, the last time at 12-11, before Fort reeled off a 4-0 spurt for a 15-12 margin.
Fort increased the lead to 20-16, but the Hornets used a 5-1 run capped by consecutive kills from Hutchinson and Davis for a 21-21 tie.
But Wilson (18-4) never scored again as Goggin went on a personal 4-0 match-clinching blitz that featured a dink and three straight kills to end it.
“We work so well together as a team,” said Goggin, who finished with 21 kills and three blocks. “We are like sisters at this point. Our bonding is great. We are basically a family.
“It feels amazing to be headed to state play, but we are just focusing on our next match. We can’t be looking ahead of ourselves and get cocky.”
Ellie Cook finished with 27 digs for the Indians, while Jordan Schulz added 20. Kiersten Garber pounded seven kills, and Caroline Simonetti had five kills and four blocks.
Wilson head coach Lauren Grove was left wondering what happened.
“We didn’t play Wilson volleyball the whole time,” she said. “Fort has a good team, and you have to go all-out with your ‘A’ game every point. We showed glimpses at times, but never put any sustained play together.
“We had higher expectations. This was a special group that ready wanted it, but you can’t always have everything,” Grove said.
Hutchinson had 19 kills and 19 assists in her final match in a Wilson uniform. Davis, also a senior, ended with 11 kills and 11 digs. Carrie Garvey and Olivia Bower, two more seniors, had 13 digs, and seven kills and 20 assists, respectively. Freshman Allison Sykes, a building block for the future, registered 17 digs.
